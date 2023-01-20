Connect with us

Layoffs At Riot Games Reportedly Taking Place
(CTN News) – The Riot Games team implemented a strategic shift within a few teams in order to sharpen its focus on a number of areas.

With these changes, certain roles were eliminated, affecting a total of 46 Rioters. As Riot pointed out to Eurogamer, this is part of the normal course of our business.

We make changes to our team structure and structure on a regular basis based on what we believe will enable us to deliver the most relevant content and experiences to our players.”

Whenever we make these decisions, we never do so lightly, and will always start from a place where we want to retain Riot Games as much as possible.

Although that may not always be possible, it is our number one priority to try and keep them focused on our highest priorities.

The company currently has 150 open positions across the globe.

The original story was as follows:

There have been a number of layoffs reported at Riot Games, the developer of Valorant and League of Legends.

A number of departments have been cut across a number of departments, according to Esports reporter Jacob Wolf. He tweeted that cuts have been made across a number of departments in recent months.

It is unclear whether Riot Games itself has confirmed any reductions in staff, but Eurogamer has asked Riot for comment on the matter.

Several people have told me that Riot Games is making layoffs, which started earlier today, and I have heard this multiple times,” tweeted Wolf.

In terms of the size and scope of the changes, it is unclear at the moment. From what I have heard, the changes will affect recruiting, human resources, support, and esports.

Historically, Riot Games has not made many reductions in force over the years. However, the move is consistent with a broader trend in the tech, gaming and entertainment industries. Many companies are affected by economic hardships.

A few days ago, Microsoft announced 10,000 layoffs across the company, including studios such as Bethesda, 343 Industries, and The Coalition, as well as other businesses.

Several former employees of the company have accused it of having an “incompetent management team”.

In addition, Unity also laid off almost 300 employees as a result of the current economic climate.

In the meantime, Ubisoft has reported disappointing results, as well as cancelling a number of projects that it had planned.

The company has since been called to strike, as a result of an email from CEO Yves Guillemot to staff, which stated: “the ball is in your court to deliver this line-up on time and at the level of quality expected, and to show everyone what we are capable of.”

