Tech

In 2023, OnePlus Is Throwing Its Hat In The Ring
Tech

Parts For The Google Pixel 7 And Pixel 7 Pro Are Now Available On IFixit

Tech

Disney Plus Is The Perfect Last-Minute Gift

Tech

Microsoft Edge Update Disabled Internet Explorer In February

News Asia Tech

TikTok Probed For Illegal Operation In Taiwan

Tech

Elon Musk Asks Twitter Users If He Should Resign As CEO In A Poll

News Tech

Twitter Bans Linking to 7 Social Media Platforms, Including Facebook

Tech

Top Android Accessories Gift Guide [2022 Edition] By MobileSyrup

Tech

Apple's 2022 MacBook Air Is Down To $999, Plus More Deals This Week

Tech

Leaked Infinix Zero Ultra Price In India

Tech

Apps That Will Have The Most Influence In 2022

Tech

Hawaii's Largest 'Eye On The Universe', Built With Indian Help

Tech

SpaceX Launches Falcon 9's 54 Starlink Satellites To Orbit

Tech

PlayStation Store Is Now Offering a Highly Rated Horror Game For Only $0.59 On The PS4

Tech

New IOS 16.2 Has Advanced Data Protection And Apple Music Sing

Tech

Baldur's Gate III Introduces D&D's Most Controversial Paladin Subclass In The Coolest Possible Manner

Tech

You Can Get The Galaxy Watch 5 For $155 If You Trade In Any Smartwatch

Tech

This Holiday, Epic Games Is Giving Away 15 Free Games

Tech Business

Elon Musk Re-Activates Journalists' Twitter Accounts

Tech

5 Ways Resource Forecasting Helps in Successful Project Delivery

Tech

Published

13 seconds ago

on

(CTN News) – There is no doubt that the OnePlus 11 5G is an official phone. However, we still need to wait a few months before we learn all about its secrets and specifications.

The launch event for OnePlus 11 is scheduled to take place on February 7th, 2023 in New Delhi, India. As the company plans to launch its next flagship smartphone, it is also planning to release OnePlus Buds Pro 2.

These are the successors to the OnePlus Buds Pro 2021, which were actually quite enjoyable despite having an insane amount of bass.

We don’t know much from the event teaser in terms of actual facts. However, the dark shadowy image of the handset does seem to confirm what we knew from leaked renders we’ve seen previously.

“Cloud 11” is the name of the event itself, since OnePlus explains that it’s preparing to take fans from cloud 9 to cloud… Well, you get the picture right?

In spite of the fact that we will have to wait nearly two months until the OnePlus 11 5G is unveiled fully, the company is teasing two details that are sure to excite fans.

As for the Alert Slider itself, it is indeed returning to the 10T after a disappointing absence from this past summer’s OnePlus 10T.

As the company had previously promised, its handy ringer toggle wasn’t going to be permanently phased out. Therefore, it’s extremely exciting to see it returning so soon after it was away for a while.

It is also with deep pleasure to inform you that Hasselblad continues its partnership here too, complete with a custom color tuning profile too.

As the launch of the next OnePlus flagship is nearly two months away, we won’t be able to learn much more about the device until then.

However, it should be noted that the company has a history of teasing out its announcements. With just around the corner, you shouldn’t be surprised if we are given additional information through official sources in the near future.

If not, there is always the constant cycle of leaks and rumors that will no doubt continue chugging along right up until the big day itself.

Is OnePlus a good phone?

OnePlus still makes excellent Android phones, and now covers a price range from some of the most expensive around to super-affordable budget handsets.

Disney Plus Is The Perfect Last-Minute Gift

Microsoft Edge Update Disabled Internet Explorer In February

Apple’s 2022 MacBook Air Is Down To $999, Plus More Deals This Week
