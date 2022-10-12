Splatoon 3 Held 69% of Physical Game Sales In Japan

(CTN News) – Splatoon 3 was only released on September 9, but it has had a very successful month in terms of sales. It sold 3.45 million units in its first week, according to Nintendo.

Physical and digital copies are included. In general, digital copies of games are thriving, but customers still buy physical copies for a variety of reasons, including displaying their collections.

Splatoon 3’s physical copy was very popular. Splatoon 3 sold 2.743 million physical copies in Japan alone in September.

This means that 69% of all downloadable games sold in Japan in September were messy third-person shooters. It’s no small feat!

The 2.743 million units sold in its launch month beat out even Animal Crossing: New Horizons by 600,000. Despite this, Animal Crossing: New Horizons sold 2.608 million units in its first two weeks, which is similar to Splatoon 3’s first three weeks.

In Japan, Nintendo Switch games dominated the country’s Top 10. Dragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes Offline and Earth Defense 6 also made the list.

People seem to really like Splatoon, and they enjoy physical copies of Nintendo Switch games. As of March 2022, Splatoon 2 sold 4.03 million copies.

Those unfamiliar with the game should note that it is a third-person shooter with a story component as well as a PvP or PvE multiplayer mode.

A small squid-humanoid, an Inkling, or an octopus-humanoid, an Octoling, can be yours. The game offers two modes: running and holding weapons as a humanoid, or transforming into a squid or octopus and swimming.

You use weapons to produce ink. Splatoon’s “splat” is created by using weapons such as rollers or guns to shoot ink. It’s a unique form of game transportation that allows you to gain territory and defy gravity.

Turf War, a multiplayer mode, lets you see this action in action as two teams of four compete. Teams have different colors of ink, and the team covering the most territory wins.

Single-player and multiplayer games generally offer positive experiences for players. No matter what your crew is or how relaxed you are, Splatoon 3 has something for everyone.

The fact that it was called basically an upgrade of its predecessor doesn’t seem to matter. The game is fun, so check it out on Nintendo Switch if you can.

