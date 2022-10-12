Connect with us

Tech

Splatoon 3 Held 69% of Physical Game Sales In Japan
Advertisement

Tech

Intel Teases NUC 13 Extreme 'Raptor Canyon'

Tech

Among Us VR Release Date, Gameplay, And Details

Tech

Prime Day Deals On LG's 42-Inch C2 OLED TV

Tech

Huawei Nova 9 Series Gets An October 2022 Optimization Update

Tech

Twitter - No Rest for the Tweeted

Tech

How to Install & Download Epic Games Launcher

Tech

Wondershare UniConverter - The Best Utility to Remove Song Vocals

Tech

Costco Open On Columbus Day 2022? Explored Working Hours

Tech

Earth's Surface Hides a Huge Ocean

Tech

Halloween sale of 2022: iPads And MacBooks Expected to Be Discounted, Sale Dates, And More

Tech

A 'Hunter's Moon' Will Be Visible In Philly On Sunday

Tech

How to see the Draconid meteor shower from South Africa in 2022

Tech

Google's Pixel 7 Pricing Challenge: Carriers Offer iPhones and Galaxy Phones For Free

Tech

'Super Mario Bros.'2022 Trailer: Chris Pratt Brings Nintendo Icon To Life

Tech

Fortnite Season 4 Driftwood Locations

Tech

Where to Learn Game Programming

Tech

Vietnam's Digital Renaissance

Tech

A Brief Comparison of SharePoint 2019 vs. SharePoint Online

Tech

'Terrifier 2': How To Watch It

Tech

Splatoon 3 Held 69% of Physical Game Sales In Japan

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

56 mins ago

on

Splatoon 3 Held 69% of Physical Game Sales In Japan

(CTN News) – Splatoon 3 was only released on September 9, but it has had a very successful month in terms of sales. It sold 3.45 million units in its first week, according to Nintendo.

Physical and digital copies are included. In general, digital copies of games are thriving, but customers still buy physical copies for a variety of reasons, including displaying their collections.

Splatoon 3’s physical copy was very popular. Splatoon 3 sold 2.743 million physical copies in Japan alone in September.

This means that 69% of all downloadable games sold in Japan in September were messy third-person shooters. It’s no small feat!

The 2.743 million units sold in its launch month beat out even Animal Crossing: New Horizons by 600,000. Despite this, Animal Crossing: New Horizons sold 2.608 million units in its first two weeks, which is similar to Splatoon 3’s first three weeks.

In Japan, Nintendo Switch games dominated the country’s Top 10. Dragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes Offline and Earth Defense 6 also made the list.

People seem to really like Splatoon, and they enjoy physical copies of Nintendo Switch games. As of March 2022, Splatoon 2 sold 4.03 million copies.

Those unfamiliar with the game should note that it is a third-person shooter with a story component as well as a PvP or PvE multiplayer mode.

A small squid-humanoid, an Inkling, or an octopus-humanoid, an Octoling, can be yours. The game offers two modes: running and holding weapons as a humanoid, or transforming into a squid or octopus and swimming.

You use weapons to produce ink. Splatoon’s “splat” is created by using weapons such as rollers or guns to shoot ink. It’s a unique form of game transportation that allows you to gain territory and defy gravity.

Turf War, a multiplayer mode, lets you see this action in action as two teams of four compete. Teams have different colors of ink, and the team covering the most territory wins.

Single-player and multiplayer games generally offer positive experiences for players. No matter what your crew is or how relaxed you are, Splatoon 3 has something for everyone.

The fact that it was called basically an upgrade of its predecessor doesn’t seem to matter. The game is fun, so check it out on Nintendo Switch if you can.

SEE ALSO:

‘Super Mario Bros.’2022 Trailer: Chris Pratt Brings Nintendo Icon To Life

Fortnite Season 4 Driftwood Locations

Fortnite 22.10 Update Adds Holo-Chests and DMR
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด or บ้านผลบอล or ผลบอลสด888 or 7m or USNIB

Buy FIFA Coins

gamestop