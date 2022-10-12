Prime Day Deals On LG’s 42-Inch C2 OLED TV

(CTN News) – In our guide to the best 4K TVs, LG’s C2 line of OLED TVs is recommended as the best option for most people.

That is due to its next-generation OLED Evo display panel, which is also found only in the company’s flagship G2 “Gallery” series models. And while the C2 series isn’t the company’s most affordable series, the 42-inch version has hit a new low of $997 on early Prime Day.

As a result of that deal, the 42-inch C2’s list price of $1,400 has been reduced by 29%. There is also a 25% discount on the 55-inch model of the C2 series(opens in new tab).

The prices listed here are fantastic for some of LG’s best TVs, and we would be surprised if they were surpassed during Black Friday.

As we reviewed LG’s C2 series set, we found much to admire beyond its outstanding brightness. The product is attractively designed, and its four HDMI 2.1 ports enable next-generation gaming features, including 120 Hz, VRR, and ALLM.

Gaming would be one of the primary uses for a 42-inch model like this one, as it is the smallest in the series and can even be mounted on a desktop.

Deals on LG C2 OLED TVs today

A 42-inch LG C2 OLED TV is available at Amazon for $1,400 for $997

LG’s C2 series OLED TVs are among the best for 2022, and this 29% discount on the 42-inch model is a fantastic deal for gamers.

Additionally, the C2 series offers a number of gaming-friendly features, including 120 Hz, VRR, G-Sync, and FreeSync Premium. Take advantage of this new low price for the 42-inch model while it lasts.

LG’s new Alpha a9 Gen 5 processor will improve the quality of HDR images if you are using a C2 OLED for movie watching (in which case you may want to upgrade to that 55-inch model).

We recommend LG’s C2 series without hesitation, regardless of which model you choose.

Check out our Prime Day live blog if you are still searching for other TV deals today at Amazon, along with great sales on a variety of products.

SEE ALSO:

Huawei Nova 9 Series Gets An October 2022 Optimization Update

Splatoon 3 Held 69% of Physical Game Sales In Japan

Costco Open On Columbus Day 2022? Explored Working Hours