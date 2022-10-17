Silent Hill Franchise Will Be Updated On October 19 By Konami

(CTN News) – Here is what you need to know; Konami has announced a Silent Hill “Transmission” on Oct. 19, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

The focus of this “Transmission” will be on upcoming updates for Silent Hill.

As a result of deteriorating relations between Hideo Kojima and Konami, the last planned game in the series, was infamously canceled.

Finally, legitimate information regarding the next game appears to be in the works.

According to the official Konami Twitter account(opens in new tab), this “Transmission” will focus on the “latest updates for the series.”

In 1999, Team Silent released the first game. With the release of 2 in 2001, the franchise would grow in popularity and critical acclaim.

In 2003 and 2004, Silent Hill 3 and Silent Hill 4 were developed simultaneously.

Before the official announcement of the game, PT was released as a playable teaser with the ending scene revealing Norman Reedus as the main character.

Following his separation from Konami, Kojima formed Kojima Productions, with Reedus portraying the main character in his upcoming game, Death Stranding, developed in conjunction with PlayStation.

The last couple of years have seen numerous rumors and reports that various games are in various stages of development.

A remake of Silent Hill 2 and a reimagined mainline game are both in development at Bloober Team, developers of horror games like The Medium.

