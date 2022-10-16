How to See Apple Music Replay 2022? Step-by-Step Guide

(CTN News) – You can view Apple Music favourites in the playlist. Each year, Apple Music Replay lists all the songs and performers.

Here’s how to access your Apple Music Replay if you’ve never used Apple Music.

Unlike other apps, Apple Music Replay is available all year long. Users can jam out whenever they want. Most users like this feature.

Here’s everything you need to know about How to See Your Apple Music Replay.

How to See Your Apple Music Replay 2022?

Apple Music Replay makes it easy to find your most-played songs. If you don’t know how to view your Apple Music Replay, here’s how:

1. Open Apple Music.

2. Go to the Listen Now button.

3. Click Replay at the bottom.

4. Get the top songs and artists for 2022.

Replay playlists from previous years are available. You can add the one from 2022 by selecting +Add.

Weekly playlists are updated based on your listening style.

How to Find Listening Stats on Apple Music?

Listening statistics on Apple Music give you more info on playlists. Here’s how to find Apple Music listening statistics.

You should start Apple Music first. Check out Apple Music Replay. You can choose Replay Mix. Apple figures out how many artists you’ve listened to and the hours you’ve spent listening. You can view your top 10 albums and the number of times you have played each.

Apple Music Replay is based on the 100 songs you’ve listened to in 2022.

Is Spotify Wrap a different feature?

Spotify wraps your listening patterns from January 1 to October 31 every year.

Yo u can access Wrapped by connecting your Spotify account to the official website.

With the in-app feature, you can dig deep into the tunes, artists, and podcasts that defined the year for you. As of yet, Spotify hasn’t released 2022 Wrapped.

You can listen to your favourite songs all year long with Apple Music since there’s no set date. Plus, you can include your favourites from last year. This isn’t available in Spotify wrapped.

