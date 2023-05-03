(CTN News) – In a recent study, it has been shown that ChatGPT, an AI-powered communication system, may be just as good as medics at answering answers to patients’ medical queries – if not better than them.

A team of researchers from the University of California, San Diego, John Hopkins University, as well as other universities were asked 195 medical questions from OpenAI’s ChatGPT, and they compared the quality and compassion of the chatbot’s responses to the responses of actual physicians on Reddit, in order to compare both the quality and compassion of their responses.

A group of healthcare professionals, including specialists working in internal medicine, paediatrics, oncology, and infectious diseases, evaluated both the bot and the human responses on a five-point scale, evaluating whether the information provided was of high quality and whether the person provided compassionate care.

According to the study, 78.6% of the 585 scenarios were liked by clinicians in terms of the way the chatbot responded to the physician’s question.

As a result of the study, the chatbot’s responses were rated as 3.6 times more effective in terms of quality and 9.8 times more empathic than those given by doctors.

A medic will keep the conversation short and to the point, while ChatGPT will answer in depth.

According to the study, one of the main reasons ChatGPT won out over the doctors’ quick, time-saving solutions could have been the bot’s extended responses to queries which were more comprehensive and personable.

For example, ChatGPT responded when asked whether it was possible to go blind if you got bleach in your eye, saying, “I’m sorry to hear that you got bleach in your eye,” and then read four more sentences in which he described the situation, providing clear instructions on how to wash it.

There was just one thing the doctor said to the patient, “I think you’ll be fine,” and shortly afterwards, he instructed him to “flush the eye” or call poison control if he wanted to be safe.

Despite its name, ChatGPT does not have the capability of diagnosing on its own.

While ChatGPT’s performance in this study is good, readers should not be fooled by its performance in this study. There is still no physician associated with this website.

