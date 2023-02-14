Connect with us

Thailand's Internet Users Visited these Sites Most in 2023: Reports
Thailand’s Internet Users Visited these Sites Most in 2023: Reports

(CTN News) – Recent statistics research indicates surprising tendencies among Thailand Internet users in 2023, including the most popular websites.

Data, insights, and trends demonstrating how Thais utilize digital tools and services are reported in “Digital 2023: Thailand.”

In Thailand, there were 61.21 million Internet users at the beginning of 2023. The country of Thailand has 71.75 million people as of last month.

In Thailand, urban regions are home to 53.2% of the population, while rural areas are home to 46.8%.

In Thailand, 52.25 million people used social media in January 2023, making up 72.8% of the country’s total population. Social media users may not, however, be distinctive people.

According to Meta’s research, 48.10 million of Thailand’s population of over 70 million users are active on Facebook.

In Thailand, YouTube had 43.90 million subscribers in January, an increase of 1.1 million from the beginning of 2022.

According to Meta, there were 17.35 million Instagram users in Thailand this year.

In 2023, TikTok will have 40.28 million users that are above the age of 18.

In Thailand, Snapchat has 525,000 users, compared to 4.10 million LinkedIn members.

In Thailand, Twitter has 14.60 million users, far less than Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok.

In Thailand, 85.3% of the population has access to the Internet, 100% has access to electricity, 100% has access to basic drinking water, 98.7% has access to basic sanitation, and 0.7% has a daily income of less than US$3.65, according to the study.

In Thailand, people use the Internet for an astounding eight hours and six minutes per day across all platforms, including five hours and five minutes on mobile devices and three hours and one minute on PCs and tablets.

That amounts to 62.8% of the day spent online.

The survey states that the main motivations for Internet usage among those between the ages of 16 and 64 are…

  • Finding information (64.9%)
  • Keeping up-to-date with news and events (58.1%)
  • Watching videos, TV, or movies (54.8%)
  • Finding new ideas or inspiration (54.4%)
  • Researching how to do things (50.6%)
  • Accessing and listening to music (50.1%)
  • Staying in touch with family and friends (48%)
  • Gaming (45.1%)
  • Filling up spare time (43.6%)
  • Researching products and brands (40.7%)
  • researching health issues and healthcare products (37.7%)
  • Managing finances and savings (36.9%)
  • Business-related research (33.6%)
  • Sharing your opinion (33%)
  • Meeting new people and making new connections (32.9%)

The top websites in Thailand in 2023 will be…

