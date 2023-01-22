Microsoft Edge Mini-Guide For Editing Images

(CTN News) – A new image editor feature has been added to Microsoft Edge, a browser that users can use to edit images using the browser itself.

As part of the feature, users are given the option to make necessary adjustments such as cropping images, adjusting brightness, exposure, saturation, tint, shadow, and many other tools.

It is also included with this tool that you can directly download the edited image onto your PC once you have finished editing it.

Below are a few steps you can follow to edit an image using Microsoft Edge:

STEP 1. It is recommended that you download and install the latest version of the Microsoft web browser. You can do this by navigating to Settings, About Microsoft Edge, and updating it.

STEP 2. You will need to open the image after you have done this.

STEP 3. The next step is to navigate to a website that contains the image. This image can be used as the thumbnail image for any article or for a regular website with an image on it.

STEP 4. Find the three horizontal dots in the top right corner of the image.

STEP 5. PROCESS: Start by selecting the option to edit the image.

STEP 6. As per the requirements, make the necessary changes to the image, such as cropping, colour grading, etc.

STEP 7. You can either save the edited image in the clipboard or download it to the PC after you have made the changes.

According to Microsoft Edge Chief Executive Satya Nadella,

Microsoft plans to incorporate artificial intelligence tools such as ChatGPT into all of its products. It will also provide them as platforms for other businesses to build on.

It was Mr. Nadella’s intention to speak at a Wall Street Journal panel discussion during the World Economic Forum’s annual summit here in the Swiss mountains.

According to Nadella, his company will move quickly to commercialize the tools developed by OpenAI, the research lab that developed ChatGPT and Dall-E 2, which generate novel images based on language prompts.

In the early days of the startup, Microsoft Edge invested in it.

Through its cloud computing platform Azure, Microsoft Edge is giving more customers access to the software behind these tools.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella stated at the panel that the goal of Azure is to become the place for “everyone who thinks about AI,” both for businesses and end users, including making ChatGPT available to business users.

The company’s products will all include some form of artificial intelligence in order to completely transform their products, said Mr. Nadella.

Microsoft has been in advanced discussions with OpenAI to increase its investment in the startup, the Journal reported previously.

The startup has been at the center of the tech industry’s recent surge of excitement about artificial intelligence.

