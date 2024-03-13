Connect with us

Tech

Boosted By AI Demand, Oracle's Cloud Business Is On The Rise
Advertisement

Tech

More Than 15,000 Roku Streaming Accounts Have Been Breached

Tech

Google's AI Chatbot Gemini Can't Answer Global Election Questions

Tech

PayPal Partners With iWallet To Offer Flexible Payment Options

Tech

Microsoft Software Used By EU Commission Violates Privacy Rules, Says Watchdog

Tech

Airbnb Listings Cannot Have Indoor Security Cameras

Tech

Apple Will Unveil A 'Game Changer' Button On The iPhone 16

Tech

Reddit Plans To Raise $6.4 Billion In Its Much-Anticipated IPO

Tech

Authors Sue NVIDIA Over AI Usage Of Copyrighted Works

Tech

Spotify's Non-Film Tracks Have Caught Indians' Attention

Tech

Employee Fired By Google For Protesting Israeli Military Contract

Tech

Despite Epic Feud, Apple Allows Fortnite To Return To The EU

Tech

OpenAI Will Have 3 New Directors Including Sam Altman

Tech

PayPal Didn't Shock Anyone. What Should Investors Do Next?

Tech

API Development: Creating RESTful APIs with Node.js

Tech

WhatsApp Introduces a New Feature To Address The Link Preview Issue

Tech

Top NVIDIA Stock Market Investor Says Rally Won't Last

Tech

5 Top Benefits of Using Microsoft Azure Cloud

Tech

Introducing PayPal's New Chief Corporate Affairs Officer

Tech

The OpenAI Team Exposes Emails From Elon Musk Demanding 'Full Control'

Tech

Boosted By AI Demand, Oracle’s Cloud Business Is On The Rise

Published

15 seconds ago

on

Boosted By AI Demand, Oracle's Cloud Business Is On The Rise

(CTN News) – Oracle (ORCL.N) shares soared 13% on Tuesday, boosted by signs the firm was making progress in its plan to grab a share of the cloud-computing market, thanks to its tie-up with one of the world’s largest AI chip companies.

Additionally, the database megacorp teased that it would have joint announcements with Nvidia (NVDA.O) coming up next week. These announcements would likely come at the chip maker’s GTC developer conference, which runs from March 18 to 21.

To compete with industry heavyweights Amazon.com and Microsoft, the company has worked hard to present itself as a low-cost cloud provider and has invested billions of dollars in Nvidia chips to ensure a competitive edge.

In addition to this focus on generating revenue for its cloud business in the third quarter, Oracle was also able to increase its sales backlog by 29%, which was a result of its partnership with Nvidia, which allows cloud customers to access the supercomputers.

Analysts at Piper Sandler, in a report aimed at clients, said in a client note this week that Oracle Cloud momentum has re-accelerated following disappointing cloud results in the previous two quarters.

Taking a look at its premarket share price of $129.67, the company was on track to add nearly $40 billion to its market value by the end of the week.

At least 14 analyst have raised their price targets on Oracle shares,

Pushing the median price target to $135.50, according to LSEG data. According to LSEG data, Oracle is trading at a 19-to-one price-to-earnings multiple, compared with a 31.2 price-to-earnings ratio for the software and IT services sector as a whole.

Shares of the company have actually underperformed those of its big, more established rivals such as Microsoft until now, as investors are concerned that a shortage of data center capacity and uncertainty over the economy are weighing on the company’s future growth.

Safra Catz, Oracle’s CEO, dispelled some of these concerns on Monday, saying the company “signed a number of large contracts this quarter and has many more in the pipeline”.

SEE ALSO:

More Than 15,000 Roku Streaming Accounts Have Been Breached

Google’s AI Chatbot Gemini Can’t Answer Global Election Questions

PayPal Partners With iWallet To Offer Flexible Payment Options
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

české casino

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies