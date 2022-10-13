Finally, Apple Music Is Available On Xbox One

(CTN News) – Apple Music has finally arrived on Xbox consoles after a long wait. Apple previously prevented users from accessing the service on Xbox consoles, requiring them to come up with clever workarounds to access the service.

Without much fanfare, the app is now available for download on the Xbox store for the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One. On the Microsoft Store, Apple Music and Apple TV will also be available.

Similarly to those found on PlayStation consoles, Apple Music for Xbox features a large, clean interface.

Over 90 million songs, thousands of curated playlists, music videos, personalized playlists, and more will be available to Xbox users.

Due to background playback support, users will be able to enjoy music from the service while playing games or navigating the console.

Users interested in accessing Apple Music for Xbox will simply need to download the app and sign in with their Apple ID.

Users without an Apple ID or Apple Music account will need to create one. Also, those who sign up for Apple Music for the first time will receive a free month of service.

Xbox currently supports Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, TuneIn Radio, SoundCloud, and Vevo.

In September, Microsoft updated its Xbox service with a redesigned Full Library view in the Games and Apps section.

This update makes it easier for users to access the games available on their consoles and streaming services. Moreover, the update introduced a new method of installing apps and games, allowing users to select different default installation locations.

A new feature was also introduced to PCs with the September update. Recently, a new feature was introduced that allowed users to generate a shareable link for all captured content.

How much is a 1 year subscription to Apple Music?

Apple Music offers a free 3-month trial for most new users. After that, here are the main pricing options: $9.99/month or $99/year for individuals.

