Planet Fitness Christmas And New Year’s Eve Hours

Is Planet Fitness open on Christmas Day, Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day? Find out what the opening and closing hours will be in 2022.

Gym time should not be neglected during the celebrations and the abundance of sweet treats around Christmas. In order to visit your gym, you must know whether it is open at the time you plan to exercise.

It is pertinent to note that most Planet Fitness locations are open 24/7, but most services and businesses are closed during Christmas and New Year’s.

Over the course of the year, these two holidays are among the most significant.

Will Planet Fitness be open on Christmas Day 2022?

It is not. There will be no Planet Fitness locations open on Christmas Day 2022, and most of the locations will be closed. The purpose of this is to allow their employees to spend quality time with their families and other loved ones.

Christmas is on a Sunday this year, so Planet Fitness being closed won’t be a problem if you have your rest day at the end of the week. On the other hand, if you prefer working out on a different schedule, you may have to adjust your schedule accordingly.

Opening and closing hours for Planet Fitness on Christmas Eve 2022

On Christmas Eve, which falls on Saturday this year, all Planet Fitness locations will be open. However, the gyms will operate at reduced hours in order to allow members and staff sufficient time to prepare for the evening celebrations.

The majority of Planet Fitness locations will close around 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Some stores open earlier. Others will remain open until 10 p.m. It is wise to contact the location in advance to find out what time they will finish on Christmas Eve.

Additionally, Planet Fitness will be open later than usual on the day following Christmas. We recommend that, if you normally go to the gym early in the morning, you do so a bit later on December 26, 2022.

What time does Planet Fitness close on New Year’s Eve?

On New Year’s Eve (December 31, 2022), Planet locations will be open, but at reduced hours. On the last day of the year, most Planet Fitness locations will close early, usually at 5 p.m. Celebrations will then take place throughout the country.

Since New Year’s Eve falls on Saturday this year, you may have to adjust your schedule if you normally exercise later in the evening.

Is Planet Fitness going to be open on New Year’s Day?

In fact, yes. In order to begin 2023 on a high note, Planet will open on New Year’s Day. After a long weekend, the gym will be open a bit later in order to ensure staff have sufficient rest before returning to work.

On Sunday, January 1, 2022, most Planet locations will be open from 5 AM to 8 PM. Those who have made New Year’s resolutions will turn out in large numbers on this day.

Nevertheless, most of them will not be seen after the first week, as is the case every year. Don’t let yourself be included in this group.

