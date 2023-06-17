Connect with us

OpenAI Has Updated GPT-4 With New Features
OpenAI Has Updated GPT-4 With New Features

OpenAI Has Updated GPT-4 With New Features

(CTN News) – OpenAI seems to be improving ChatGPT with every release of the software and it is only getting better and better.

On Tuesday, the AI company announced a few new features and price changes to its flagship ChatGPT chat bot as part of a blog post(opens in a new tab) that explained the changes.

A few of the most important features have been added to ChatGPT-4 OpenAI (the most advanced version you can get at the moment) that will help it work better with third-party plugins, while the cost of other ChatGPT features has been reduced.

Among the new features that have been added to both OpenAI GPT-4 and GPT-3.5-turbo as a part of the new features is a new function called “function calling” that has been added as a part of the new features and is an important part of both GPT-4 and GPT-3.5-turbo.

The result is that you simply tell the bot what you want the bot to do, and the bot instinctively makes the necessary code for you to accomplish your goal as soon as you tell the bot what you want to happen.

In order to find out what the weather is like in Boston, for example, it will go through a detailed process (detailed in OpenAI’s blog post) to give you an answer that you can use for your purposes.

In fact, you can easily Google the weather in Boston, or in any other city in the world for that matter, if you would like to know how the weather is.

Additionally, OpenAI GPT-3.5-turbo got an expanded “context window,” which means it can reference a greater amount of previous text from the conversation in order to better formulate answers without forgetting anything from the conversation in the future.

There is no doubt that this new version of 3.5-turbo is twice as expensive as the original version, but the good news is that the vanilla version is getting a 25 percent price reduction as well.

