Northern Lights Showed Up Last Night For The First Time

(CTN News) – The Aurora Borealis, also known as the northern lights, could be seen in the northern sky, as well as the Southern Lights.

There were areas in eastern New York and along the Lake Ontario shore that could see the show, but those in the rest of the state weren’t able to due to cloud cover.

The northern lights are caused by charged particles ejecting from the surface of the Sun, making their way on to the Earth’s atmosphere, and interacting with the particles present in our atmosphere.

The reason why we can see them in the Northern Lights sky and why there is a better chance of seeing them if you are located further north is because of the magnetic shield that our planet has around it.

When the molten Northern Lights metals at the center of the Earth spin, a magnetic shield is created, which acts as a protective shield against cosmic radiation.

There is a shield around the Sun that deflects most of the particles that come from it. At the North and South Poles, however, where the magnetic shield is at its weakest, some particles are able to pass through the magnetic shield.

It is also known as a geomagnetic storm or solar particle ejection and they are rated based on a 1 to 5 scale. In the last 24 hours, there have been some of the strongest events in recent memory. Last night’s event was rated as a G4.

Hence, it is not surprising that some of the images coming from across the state are so vibrant and vibrant in color. There is a rarity of seeing the northern lights in New York, and usually when the rare lights show up on the horizon it is just a glimpse of color.

The event of last night, because of the intensity of the storm, was one of a kind and was one to remember.

In most cases these types of storms are predicted a day or two in advance, but they can also happen on short notice as was the case last night.

A couple of times in my life I have had the opportunity to see the northern lights, and it has truly been an unbelievable experience. As you watch the sky glow and shimmer brightly with soft green and red lights, you can’t help but be amazed by what you see. I hope you had the opportunity to see the event for yourself if you were unable to do so.

