Connect with us

Tech

TikTok Is Banned From Civil Servants' Work Phones In France
Advertisement

Tech

Northern Lights Showed Up Last Night For The First Time

Tech

What Is A Good Internet Speed? Factors To Consider When Choosing The Right Plan

Tech

OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT Plugins Support To Access More Recent Data

Learning How To Tech

How To Become A UX Designer: Importance And Skills Required

Tech

What Is Natural Language Processing (NLP) And How Does It Work?

Tech

Fugitive Crypto Mogul Do Kwon Arrested in Montenegro After $40bn Implosion of Terra and Luna Tokens

Tech

YouTube Channel Hacks For Crypto Scams Keep Happening, Linus Tech Tips Taken Down

Tech

TikTok Sale Might Be Forced By US Plan, China Criticizes

Tech

Relativity Space Launches World's 1st 3D-Printed Rocket 'Terren 1', But Fails To Reach Orbit

Tech

What Is A White Label Payment Gateway And How Can You Use It?

Tech How To

What Is A Trojan Horse And How To Protect Your Computer From Trojan Horses?

Tech

List of top 20 Digital Business Cards

Tech

Building a Strong Company Culture with Employee Management Software

Tech

Researchers Found a New Way to Improve High Proton Energy Beams for Potential Next-Generation Technologies

Tech

50/50 Sub Split On Twitch Is Under Threat From YouTube And Kick

Tech

With Opera Browser, You Can Now Summarise With ChatGPT And AI

Tech

Horizon Worlds, Meta's VR Social Network, Is Gaining Users

Tech Health

Top Medical Software Development Company

Tech

As GameStop Posts First Profit Since 2021, GME Shares Rocket Over 45%

Tech

TikTok Is Banned From Civil Servants’ Work Phones In France

Published

32 seconds ago

on

TikTok Is Banned From Civil Servants' Work Phones In France

(CTN News) – According to reports, the French government will ban civil servants from using TikTok, a video-sharing app owned by Chinese company Tencent, on their work phones.

The Minister of the Civil Service, Stanislas Guerini, made a statement on social media to reassure citizens that the government had taken these steps “in order to ensure the cybersecurity of our administrations and civil servants”.

As the French ambassador pointed out, several of France’s European and international partners have also taken measures in the past few weeks to restrict or prohibit their administrations from downloading and installing the TikTok application.

According to Mr Guerini, in an interview with the Financial Times, recreational applications are not adequately protected against cybersecurity threats and data breaches for deployment on government equipment. Additionally, the ban will be effective immediately, and government services will be responsible for monitoring its compliance.

According to him, exceptions can, however, be granted for professional reasons, such as institutional communication within an administration.

Recently, a number of Western governments and institutions have banned TikTok, including the UK parliament, the Dutch and Belgian governments, and the New Zealand parliament.

Last month, the two largest policy-making bodies in the European Union, the Commission and the Council, decided to ban TikTok from their staff phones in the name of cybersecurity.

A number of concerns have arisen worldwide because the Chinese government has the potential to have access to TikTok users’ location and contact data through its parent company, ByteDance, a Chinese organization.

It has come to the attention of China that the Chinese government is not asking companies to hand over data they collect overseas as TikTok faces mounting calls for a ban in the United States.

Yesterday, TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew faced relentless grilleding by combative politicians from both sides of the political spectrum over the app’s ties to China and its danger to teens during a five-hour hearing that lasted five hours.

As far as TikTok is concerned, many of the fears were sparked by a Chinese law that was passed in 2017 that requires local firms to share your personal information with the government in case of national security threats.

The Chinese government has denied this morning that it intends to demand that Chinese firms hand over data gathered overseas, claiming that it is “committed to protecting data privacy at all costs”.

During the regular briefing of the foreign ministry, spokesperson Mao Ning said that China has never required companies or individuals to collect or disclose data located in foreign countries, and will not do so in the future.

The US government has so far failed to provide any evidence that TikTok poses a threat to the security of the country, said Mao.

SEE ALSO:

Northern Lights Showed Up Last Night For The First Time

What Is Natural Language Processing (NLP) And How Does It Work?

What Is A Good Internet Speed? Factors To Consider When Choosing The Right Plan
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Find a Job

jooble

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins