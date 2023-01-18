Connect with us

Tech

Alert! Google Chrome Users' Data Is At Risk
Advertisement

Tech

"Linux Kernel 6.1.6" NOW AVAILABLE FOR DOWNLOAD

Tech

Google Calendar 6 Tips For Planning Your Day

Tech

MacBook Pro Failure: Apple's Massive Failure

Tech

Google Translate Offline Now Works In 33 More Languages

Tech

Google Clock Now Lets You Record Your Own Alarm Sounds

Tech

Video Calling Apps For Android In 2023

Tech

Finally, Android Auto Has An Audio Progress Bar

Tech

1 GbE LAN Limits Synology's DiskStation DS723+'s Capabilities

Tech

Acer Nitro XV5: 200Hz Gaming Monitor Series

Tech

The IQOO Neo7 Comes To India On February 16

Tech

According To The Snitch, Sony Will Announce 'Third Party Stuff' Soon

Tech

WHY ARE IPHONE 12 USERS SWIMMING TO XIAOMI 13?

Tech

Didi's New User Registration Ban Lifted By China

Tech

Microsoft Is Smitten By OpenAI

Tech

Elon Musk faces US fraud Trial Over 2018 Tesla Tweet

Tech Business

Spotify Back Online After Brief Outage On Friday Night

Tech

SEO Google Chrome Extensions: 12 Best Free Extensions In 2023

Tech

YouTube To Test Free Ad-Supported TV Channel Hub

News Tech

How to Choose the Best VPN and Why You Should Use Crypto to Buy a VPN?

Tech

Alert! Google Chrome Users’ Data Is At Risk

Published

2 hours ago

on

Alert! Google Chrome Users' Data Is At Risk

(CTN News) – Google Chrome is one of the most popular web browsers in the world, used by billions of people worldwide.

Imperva Red, a security firm that specializes in cyber security, has discovered a flaw in Google Chrome and Chromium-based browsers, putting more than 2.5 billion users’ data at risk as a result of the security breach.

As outlined in the company’s post, CVE-2022-3656 was a vulnerability that allowed the theft of sensitive files, such as crypto wallets and the credentials of cloud providers, to be exploited.

The vulnerability was found after examining the ways in which the browser interacts with the file system, specifically looking for common vulnerabilities associated with the way that browsers process symlinks,” the blog explains.

What is a symlink?

According to Imperva Red, a symlink or symbolic link is a type of file that points to another file or directory within an Imperva Red installation.

As a result of this, the operating system treats the linked file or directory as if it were located at the same location as the symlink.

It suggests that a symlink can be useful for creating shortcuts, rerouting file paths, or organizing files in a more flexible manner as a result of creating shortcuts.

Moreover, if these links are not handled in a proper manner, they can also become a source of vulnerabilities.

In the case of Google Chrome, the issue was caused by the way the browser handled symlinks when processing files and directories.

The browser did not properly check if the symlink pointed to a location that was not intended to be accessed. This allowed sensitive files to be stolen, according to a blog post.

What is the impact of symlinks on Google Chrome?

Described as a vulnerability in Google Chrome, the firm claims that an attacker could create a fake website that offers a brand-new crypto wallet service. The website can then trick the user into creating a new wallet by requesting that they download their ‘recovery keys’.

“These keys would actually be a zip file containing a symlink to a sensitive file on the user’s computer, such as a cloud provider credential.

As soon as the user unzips and uploads the ‘recovery’ keys, the symlink would be processed, enabling the attacker to access the sensitive data,” the blog states.

Is there anything we should do?

It has been reported that Imperva Red notified Google of the vulnerability and that the issue has been fully resolved in Chrome 108. To prevent such vulnerabilities, it is recommended that users keep their software up to date at all times.

SEE ALSO:

Google Calendar 6 Tips For Planning Your Day

MacBook Pro Failure: Apple’s Massive Failure

Video Calling Apps For Android In 2023
Related Topics:
Continue Reading