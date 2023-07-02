As Twitter Suffers A Global Outage, Users Are Left Scrambling

(CTN News) – As a result of a massive outage on social media platform Twitter, a large number of users have not been able to browse through tweets, including those in India.

It was reported that users complained about the social media platform not being fully accessible. An error message appeared saying, “Cannot retrieve Twitter tweets at this time.”

The users were then asked to try again later when viewing their posts. Others, on the other hand, were presented with the message ‘Rate limit has been exceeded’.

A ‘rate limit exceeded’ warning is simply a message that is displayed when a platform exceeds the maximum number of tweets or posts and other activities associated with a specific social media platform as specified by its policies.

According to DownDetector, reports of the outage began trickling in around 5:05 PM, as reported by a user. Around 6:35 PM, there were a total of 284 complaints raised about the downtime, up from seven reports around the same time.

Earlier today, DownDetector published a message on its website indicating that some users reported problems with Twitter.

The company has not yet replied to the reports of an outage, nor has it provided any clarification as to why the outage occurred. As soon as the company issues a statement, this story will be updated.

According to a report, the outage may have been caused by a bug associated with recently implemented restrictions by the site on the activities of its users.

Following a number of changes made to Twitter in the recent past, the outage coincides with the company’s recent changes to the platform. For users who do not have an account on the platform, it has recently imposed limited access.

In addition, the company has launched paid API subscription plans, which have largely been marred by frequent breakdowns.

There have also been reports of broken previews while integrating Twitter APIs with other platforms such as Discord and Slack, adding that there are a number of bugs in the new product and that customer support has been disabled.

Immediately following the acquisition by Elon Musk, the company underwent mass layoffs, resulting in the departure of many key technology personnel.

In addition, the company failed to pay Google Cloud server payments for several months before resuming them.

In the meantime, there was a meme fest on Twitter due to the outage, with many users taking pot shots at the company.

Nevertheless, this is not the first time that a major user-facing internet provider has experienced an outage this year. There was also an outage in April for WhatsApp users in the country, which prevented them from downloading videos.

Due to a glitch, many users were unable to complete their orders on the investech platform Zerodha. In March, Netflix also experienced an outage.

