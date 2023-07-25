Connect with us

Business

New Central Bank Governor Pan Gongsheng Appointed By China
Advertisement

Business

Although Verizon Fios Lost Over 69,000 TV Customers, 5G Home Internet Grew

Business News Regional News

Thai Baht Hits a 7 Month Low Over Political Uncertainty in Thailand

Business

ECommerce Empowerment Driving Change in Thailand's Retail Sector

Business

As AMC Files Revised Stock Conversion Plan, Shares Soar

Business

The Walmart 2023 Open Call Application Period Begins

Business

Inflation Slowing Next Year, Japan Calls For BOJ Coordination

Business

Alibaba Opts Out Of The Stock Buyback Program Of Ant Group

Business

Virtual Team Building Activities that Can Boost Engagement

Business Food

Franchise Owners Expanding Thailand's US$11.6 Billion Food and Beverage Market

Business

Thailand's Government Savings Bank Adopts ESG Scoring for Lending

Business Tech

Why are Digital Marketing and SEO Services a Requirement for Businesses in Today’s Era?

Business

Major Challenges Faces in International Mergers and Acquisitions

Business

Thailand's Economic Recovery Accelerated By Investments From China

Business

ECB Has Requested Data On The Liquidity Of Banks From Them

Business

HDFC Bank Expects A Growth In Credit Of 17-18% In 2023-2024

Business

Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 Mechanical Issue Forces a Ground Stop

Business

A Bitcoin Battle For $30K While Altcoins Bleed (Market Watch)

Business Automotive

India Rejects BYD's $1 Billion Investment Proposal: Security Concerns And Geopolitical Tensions

Business

JCPenney's Approach To Reaching Shoppers

Business

New Central Bank Governor Pan Gongsheng Appointed By China

Published

7 seconds ago

on

New Central Bank Governor Pan Gongsheng Appointed By China

(CTN News) – The People’s Bank of China (PBOC), which is the highest political post within the central bank, announced on Monday the appointment of Pan Gongsheng as its new governor.

Pan was elevated to the central bank’s top political post earlier this month.

Pan, who led China’s top foreign exchange regulator from 2016 to 2017, was announced by state media on Tuesday as the successor to respected governor Yi Gang.

With this appointment, Pan becomes the first person since Yi’s predecessor Zhou Xiaochun in the past 30 years to take over both positions.

He is also known for taking a tough stance against currency speculators and he has played a significant role in reforming state Central Bank, tightening property market regulations, and banning cryptocurrencies, among many other things.

It is incumbent upon him to tackle not only a downturn in the property market – which is responsible for almost a quarter of the country’s economic activity – but also the mountain of debt held by local governments, which also poses major challenges for the banking sector and for the wider economy as a whole.

During her recent visit to Beijing, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen met with the head of the People’s Bank of China, and she referred to him as the head of the bank.

As a matter of fact, it’s important to note that Pan will hold both the position of the Communist Party chairman at the PBOC as well as the office of the governor of the central bank.

China has taken steps this year to tighten party control over the financial system, including plans for a Central Financial Commission to supervise the PBOC and other institutions, and accordingly, the central bank will now report to the new regulators who will be in charge of overseeing these institutions.

In light of the new structure, Pan’s chances of championing pro-market reforms as his two predecessors did will be dampened.

State media reported that China had removed Yi Gang from the position of governor of the central bank.

SEE ALSO:

Although Verizon Fios Lost Over 69,000 TV Customers, 5G Home Internet Grew

As AMC Files Revised Stock Conversion Plan, Shares Soar

ECommerce Empowerment Driving Change in Thailand’s Retail Sector

 
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Super Fast Internet

the best high-speed internet

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs