It’s The First PS5 Game You Should Play

Published

2 mins ago

on

It's The First PS5 Game You Should Play

(CTN News) – Did you get a brand-new PS5 over the holidays? No doubt you’ll be tempted to play games like God of War: Ragnarök, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Horizon Forbidden West.

Since they’re among the most popular PS5 games, there’s nothing wrong with that. With PS5, you get a free title that’s worth playing. It’s Astro’s Playroom.

Have you ever played a pack-in game before any of the big AAA blockbusters? It’s understandable that you are skeptical. I was almost ready to dismiss Astro’s Playroom when I first got my PS5.

The experience was one of the most enjoyable I’ve had in years, so I’m glad I didn’t miss it. It would be great if I could somehow erase my memories of Astro’s Playroom and relive it all over again. That’s how special it is.

I’ll explain why Astro’s Playroom should be your first PS5 game below.

Demonstration of the DualSense controller

One of the most powerful video game consoles ever released is the PS5. It can play games at a resolution of up to 4K and at a frame rate of 60 frames per second.

There are even games that support 120Hz refresh rates, such as Destiny 2. Additionally, thanks to the system’s zippy Solid State Drive (SSD), games load lightning fast. Despite all that, I’d argue that the most “next-gen” feature of the PS5 is its Dual Sense controller – and Astro’s Playroom makes the most of it.

Astro’s Playroom is a platforming game similar to 3D Mario games like Super Mario Odyssey, and is effectively a PS5 and Dual Sense tech demo.

Due to the game’s full 4K resolution and 60 frames per second, it has a fantastic visual appearance.

Also impressive is the speed of loading. However, the game’s magic lies in its ability to demonstrate Dual Sense’s various capabilities.

Before diving into the game, you’re provided with a brief tutorial. Shaking the controller, swiping the trackpad, and blowing into the central speaker are some of the actions taught here.

In the game’s brief 2-hour playthrough, you’ll take a number of actions, and it’s totally silly, but it’s a concise summary of what you’ll do.

Depending on the level you’re exploring, the controller delivers different rumble sensations.

Cooling Springs, for example, has an icy environment that makes you feel like you’re trudging through thick snow or sliding down icy paths.

It’s almost like you can feel the sand underneath your feet or the water rushing over you on other levels.

Using Dual Sense’s rumble and sounds provided by its speakers, these sensations can be simulated, and it works beautifully.

PlayStation: A love letter 

Astro’s Playroom is more than just a showcase for the Dual Sense controller. It’s a love letter to all things PlayStation. Fans of Sony’s consoles from the beginning will appreciate the Easter eggs hidden in each of the five levels.

There are nods to the first PlayStation demo as well as peripherals like the Pocket station or the PSP GPS plug-in that are nearly forgotten.

Many cute robot versions of classic PlayStation characters can also be found everywhere.

