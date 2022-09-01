Konami;Tokyo Games Show 2022: Konami Teases New Game From “World-Loved Series

(CTN News) – A new unannounced game has been announced by Konami as part of its lineup for Tokyo Game Show 2022.

It has been reported that during the presentation for this game, voice actor Yuki Kaji will be ‘representing fans of a world-loved series title’, according to Gematsu magazine.

As far as the game’s description goes, it’s unclear what it could be, other than the description given here.

Silent Hill, Castlevania, and Metal Gear Solid are some of Konami’s most famous series, but don’t get your hopes up just yet.

I find it curious that Kaji has been included in this list. Having a long history of voicing characters in anime and films as well as video games, this voice actor has worked on a number of anime spin-offs and JRPGs including Shin Megami Tensei, Ys, and Fire Emblem, as well as being the voice of Link in the Hyrule Warriors series.

It might be the case, however, that he has been included here in order to “represent the fans”, which means his involvement could have nothing to do with his own work.

The showcase will take place on September 16th. On Konami’s website, you will find a complete list of titles.

Other games include eFootball 2023, Super Bomberman R 2, and Yu-Gi-Oh! Let’s play some.

There has been a report that Bloober Team is currently working on a remake of Silent Hill 2 for those other Konami properties.

After being temporarily removed from digital stores, Metal Gear games that had been delisted are set to return to digital stores. Is it possible that remakes are also on the way?

In addition to Xbox showing digitally at the show, the entire schedule for Tokyo Game Show 2022 includes all Xbox products.

Why did Konami stop making games?