New Updates Are Coming To Galaxy Watch 5 And Galaxy Watch 4

(CTN News) – Samsung has introduced new updates for the Galaxy Watch 5 as well as the Galaxy Watch 4. Currently, Samsung is in the process of rolling out the latest updates to its Galaxy Smartphones as well as tablets.

Android 13 updates are currently being delivered to some devices, while the December security patch is being delivered to others.

As of now, Galaxy smart watches have also been added to the list of smartwatches that work with Android. A new update will be released on the Verizon network in the US for the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 4.

In my opinion, it appears that both wearable lineups have received a minimal software release.

In accordance with the official changelog, the update will improve performance and provide some enhancements to Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 4.

In addition, the update will provide some bug fixes. The company might have been able to work out a software optimization that ends functional abnormalities. It is expected that as a result of this, the devices would be able to function in a more complete way.

It’s true that there aren’t any major additions to features included in this update, but there are some bug fixes included.

It is unfortunate that the changelog does not share much information. There was even no mention of the level of the Android security patch that had been applied. So, we are not quite sure what the contents of this new software release will be.

However, if you are using an Android smartwatch on a Verizon network, then it is very likely that you will receive these updates soon if you are using a Galaxy smartwatch.

In addition to introducing the updates on its own networks, the company may also release them on a global scale as well.

This news was first broken by @SamMobile who broke the news about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 LTE receiving firmware version R905USQU1AVK6 for the 40mm variant.

There will be an update to firmware version R915USQU1AVK6 for the 44mm variant within the next couple of weeks.

Version R925USQU1AVK6 of the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro LTE is specified, while the Galaxy Watch 4 LTE is specified as having firmware versions R865USQU1GVK6 (40 mm) and R875USQU1GVK6 (44 mm).

In addition, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will be compatible with firmware versions R885USQU1GVK6 for 42mm devices and R895USQU1GVK6 for 46mm devices.

The Galaxy Watch needs to be updated.

Despite the fact that the updates are unlikely to introduce excellent or significant new features, you should update your device to the latest software version at least once a year. As a result, they contribute to an overall better user experience.

The following steps will guide you through the process of updating your smartwatch:

You can do this by opening the Settings app on your phone

To update the software, go to the Software updates menu

Please click Download and Install to begin the installation process

Updates will be downloaded to the watch if they are available.

Further, the Galaxy Wearable app can also be used by users to download updates and install them on their connected smartphones. On the home screen of the app, you’ll find a section called Watch Settings that you can access. There will be a similar option available to you as well.

