Irish Instagram Launches ‘Quiet Mode’

(CTN News) – Instagram has released a brand-new feature called ‘quiet mode’ today, allowing Irish users to take advantage of the service by simply enabling it on their account.

Whenever a user is unavailable for a certain period of time, followers and friends will be notified through this setting, informing them that the user has been unavailable.

It is pertinent to note that when someone enables quiet mode on their profile, their profile will show a “in quiet mode” status, notifications will be muted and an auto-reply will be sent in response to messages from friends and followers.

Initially, the setting will be made available in Ireland, the United Kingdom, the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand today. Plans are to roll it out in more countries in the coming days.

In a blog post posted on Instagram on Wednesday, the company said: “Today, we’re launching ‘quiet mode’ as a way to help people focus as they interact with friends and followers.”

“Instead of giving teens the option to use ‘quiet mode’ when they spend a certain amount of time on Instagram late at night, we are planning to prompt them to use it if they spend a certain amount of time on the app,” the company said in a statement.

Also, the social media platform has announced that it will be updating its parental controls within a short period of time. This is so that parents can also use them to control their children’s behavior on the platform.

Instagram account settings, including custom defaults and controls for privacy and content, will now be available for parents to view and manage their teenager’s Instagram account.

It is also possible for parents to have notifications sent to their teenagers whenever a setting is changed or when an account is blocked.

How do I turn off silent mode on Instagram?

Tap or at the bottom. Tap the chat with the person you want to mute/unmute. Tap in the top right of your chat. Tap or next to Mute messages to mute/unmute someone.

