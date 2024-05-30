Ticketmaster Data Breach: Hacking Group Claims Access to Details of 560 Million Customers

(CTN News) – Ticketmaster is reported to have suffered a significant data breach, resulting in the loss of sensitive information belonging to hundreds of millions of users.

According to a report from Hackread, a group identified as ShinyHunters has disclosed a 1.3TB database of compromised customer data on the recently revived BreachForums criminal website.

The exposed database contained sensitive details on approximately 560 million users.

This information includes payment data, as well as personal information such as names, postal addresses, email addresses, phone numbers, ticket sales and event details, order information, and partial payment card details.

The compromised partial payment card data includes cardholder names, the last four digits of the cards, expiration dates, and certain customer fraud information.

This breach has raised serious concerns about the security and privacy of Ticketmaster users, with potentially far-reaching consequences for those affected.

Ticketmaster Data Breach: Potentially a Publicity Stunt

The hacking group responsible for the Ticketmaster data breach is demanding $500,000 for the compromised database.

ShinyHunters, the group in question, reportedly attempted to extort Ticketmaster-Live Nation before offering the database for sale, but the company did not respond to their communication, according to Hackread.

The timing of this data leak is intriguing, occurring shortly after the FBI seized and shut down BreachForums, a major underground hacking forum, and arrested one of its key administrators known as Baphomet.

ShinyHunters, who claimed to be beyond the FBI’s grasp in this instance, was another prominent administrator of BreachForums.

After the shutdown of BreachForums, ShinyHunters announced intentions to relaunch the forum. This recent data leak could potentially be a publicity stunt aimed at attracting hackers to the newly reopened forum.

While $500,000 may seem like a substantial sum, it could be considered a worthwhile investment for well-funded hacking collectives. The stolen information could be leveraged for various nefarious activities, such as phishing attacks and identity theft, potentially yielding millions of dollars for the buyers.

This incident highlights the ongoing challenges in cybersecurity and underscores the importance of robust security measures to protect sensitive personal and financial data.