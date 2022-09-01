Tech
iPhone 14 Leak Indicates That We May Have Been Misled About Its Price
(CTN News) – As we approach the likely reveal date of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, more and more details are leaking about the devices. We have just received another large batch of details from yeux1122(opens in new tab) on Korean site Never.
According to the poster, a U.S. developer has obtained a finished mass-production iPhone 14, but the most tantalizing detail from this leak is not the hardware, but the price.
If true, yeux1122 suggests that the iPhone price may change in a “completely different direction” than expected, which has implications for other rumors. Several reports have suggested that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will get a $100 price hike, but perhaps this won’t happen.
Additionally, yeux1122 may refer to a price drop for the iPhone and iPhone Max, which would make the entry-level models more accessible if the Pro models are too expensive.
