iPhone 14 Leak Indicates That We May Have Been Misled About Its Price

(CTN News) – As we approach the likely reveal date of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, more and more details are leaking about the devices. We have just received another large batch of details from yeux1122(opens in new tab) on Korean site Never.

According to the poster, a U.S. developer has obtained a finished mass-production iPhone 14, but the most tantalizing detail from this leak is not the hardware, but the price.

If true, yeux1122 suggests that the iPhone price may change in a “completely different direction” than expected, which has implications for other rumors. Several reports have suggested that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will get a $100 price hike, but perhaps this won’t happen.

Additionally, yeux1122 may refer to a price drop for the iPhone and iPhone Max, which would make the entry-level models more accessible if the Pro models are too expensive.

As well as the leaks’ details, the source claims Apple’s A16 chip won’t be as impressive as early benchmarks suggested. While it may not be as powerful as the A15 chip last year, it still performs better than it.

Furthermore, the upgraded model is said to handle heat more efficiently than the previous model, which should result in improved sustained performance.

According to other leaks, the A15 chip will be exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro models, with the standard iPhone 14 versions receiving the same chip as the iPhone 13.

One of the latest iPhone rumors mentions 30W wired fast charging, according to Yeux1122’s source. While MagSafe’s maximum charging speed is not expected to change, a jump to 30W would be a significant speed boost for most iPhone users.

If this rumor proves to be true, you will need to find a charger compatible with your iPhone since Apple no longer supplies chargers with its phones.

According to reports, MagSafe’s magnetic circle on the back of the iPhone 14 has gained strength. The Apple MagSafe Battery Pack may be upgraded with a brand-new MagSafe battery accessory.

The upcoming charging tech would complement the “very small” battery size increase yeux1122 also mentions. We may see a smaller iPhone 14 Pro Max battery, as indicated by previous battery leaks.

However, the Pro Max already ranks high on our list of favorite phones for battery life. Therefore, Apple might be able to shave off a few mAh without sacrificing performance.