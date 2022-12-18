Baldur’s Gate III Introduces D&D’s Most Controversial Paladin Subclass In The Coolest Possible Manner

(CTN News) – Baldur’s Gate III has undergone a number of improvements since its initial release in 2020, with a number of updated classes, races, and story elements being introduced.

Patch 9, the last patch before the game’s full release, added one of the final remaining classes from the fifth edition of Dungeons & Dragons.

Now, players can take up the role of a Paladin in Baldur’s Gate III, pledging themselves to one of two different Oaths familiar to tabletop enthusiasts.

It is possible to choose between two Paladin Oaths from the beginning, the Oath of Devotion and the Oath of the Ancients.

This gives the class the option of focusing on combat or buffing their party. Despite the fact that there is a third Oath not available right from the beginning of the game, this is a reasonable selection of options.

By making decisions throughout the game’s story that go Baldur’s Gate III against the chosen Oath, players can actually become Oath breakers.

In Baldur’s Gate 3, Oath breaker is regarded as a dark path for Paladins

In DnD 5e, Oath breakers are more than just evil Paladins. Oath breakers have often been Baldur’s Gate III aligned in accordance with their original oath.

The Oath breaker has been designed as an option for those who are interested in playing an evil character, given the two available options in Baldur’s Gate III.

Those who wish to follow the path of the Oath breaker will have to make some fairly evil decisions as the game progresses.

The Oath of Devotion Paladins will have to betray those who trust them. Turning on allies, breaking promises, and backstabbing people are all ways of violating the Oath of Devotion.

There is one instance in the game in which players must convince a group of goblins to let them pass unharmed. However, they will be attacked from behind by another group of goblins.

In keeping with the Oath of Devotion, Baldur’s Gate III Paladins are supposed to act with honor, so any underhanded or sneaky action may lead them into trouble.

In order to breach the Oath of the Ancients, players must be generally evil. It is about the cosmic struggle between right and evil that is the focus of the Oath of the Ancients. Therefore, it is one of the easiest Oaths to both understand and break.

The player will break their Oath if they kill a paralyzed Tiefling and/or an Owlbear cub. Oath of Devotion Paladins have some wiggle room when it comes to their alignment, whereas Oath of the Ancients Paladins who violate their Oath are fairly clear-cut evil characters.

Paladins can regain their lost morality in a much simpler manner than when they broke their Oaths in the first place. For Paladins who wish to restore their Oath, they must speak with an Oath breaker Knight at their camp and pay a fee of 2,000 gold.

It feels a bit cheap in comparison to how story-driven the breaking of an oath is in Baldur’s Gate III. It is also a useful option for those who accidentally break their Oath and wish to restore their original subclass.

BG3 Characters are prone to breaking oaths

A key feature of Oath breaker Paladins is how seamlessly they fit into the story of a player’s character.

The choices that lead to a player’s Oath being broken are not unique to the Paladin class; they are choices that can be made by any player at any time, regardless of their character.

This makes the Oath-breaking mechanic’s inclusion feel very natural, rather than just being a secret third-class option that’s unlocked through a special quest or dialogue option.

In addition, it is in line with what Oath breakers are meant to Baldur’s Gate III represent in the tabletop game. This is a story-driven class, which benefits from having a narrative that explains why they break their oath.

In D&D 5e, players generally do not create Oath breakers without describing the reasons for their actions. Taking an oath is a significant event in the life of a Paladin.

When a player breaks an oath, it is a much bigger deal, which is why it is a really effective way to integrate the subclass into a video game.

