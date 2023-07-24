The Future Of Apple Retail Stores: The Home Delivery Service

(CTN News) – Customers may soon be able to order items from Apple retail stores for delivery to their homes. Apple is reportedly working on a new method of delivering its devices, according to a memo obtained by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman for his Power On newsletter.

Apparently, the company plans to introduce ‘EasyPay Online Ordering‘ in its retail stores, which will allow customers to purchase products in-store and have them delivered to their homes or offices.

A variety of fulfillment methods will be available through the service, including the ability to ship products to consumers’ homes and personalize products within a single transaction.

The EasyPay Online Ordering program is expected to launch in Apple stores beginning in August of this year, according to Gurman.

The company’s EasyPay point-of-sale machines will enable the company’s customers to choose home delivery when making a purchase in the store, and the items will be shipped directly to their desired location within a few days using the company’s EasyPay point-of-sale machines.

As a result of the new program, store employees will now be able to offer customers home shipping directly from the Apple retail EasyPay terminals at retail locations rather than needing to recommend online purchases or assist customers in placing orders on the website.

It is anticipated that Apple’s decision to offer home delivery will have a significant impact on its approach to selling its products in its stores.

Due to increased competition from online retailers like Amazon, this move could give Apple an advantage and make it more convenient for customers who live far from an Store to purchase the company’s products.

In addition, Apple may be able to reduce the amount of inventory it maintains in its physical stores as a result of this program. Customers who purchase heavy items such as iMacs will also have the option of having them delivered directly to their homes, which will be of greater convenience to them.

Several analysts speculate that EasyPay Online Ordering could also be a step towards home delivery for Apple’s Vision Pro, the company’s first mixed reality headset.

The headset includes various combinations of headbands, light seals, and prescription lens inserts, which can be cumbersome and confusing for some customers.

Due to the variety of combinations available, it would be difficult to maintain sufficient stock in physical stores.

Even if certain components are not immediately available, Apple stores can still fulfill Vision Pro orders, potentially preventing the loss of high-value sales worth $3,500 or more.

Apple has not yet announced the launch date of the program. However, if it becomes operational before the release of the iPhone 15 series, Apple retail stores will be able to deliver purchases to customers’ homes.

