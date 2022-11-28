Cyber Monday Gaming laptop deals you don’t want to miss

(CTN News) – Even though Cyber Monday doesn’t officially begin until tomorrow, Cyber Monday Gaming laptop deals are already available. Now may be a good time to invest in a powerful yet equally portable gaming machine.

The Black Friday sale has already resulted in hundreds of dollars being knocked off the price tag of gaming laptops. There is still time to take advantage of several of these bargains if you missed them.

Our expectation is that these deals will be available through Cyber Monday Gaming laptop, with more bargains likely to emerge as the day approaches.

You can currently purchase the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 for $899 from Best Buy (opens in a new tab) — a savings of $500 over our top gaming laptop pick.

Unfortunately, it can be difficult to choose among all the available deals and to sort out the good ones from the bad. We have compiled a list of six excellent Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals you should not miss.

Now is the time to take advantage of the best Cyber Monday Gaming laptop

MSI GV15: was $750, now $499 at Amazon

This MSI gaming laptop is worth considering if you are looking for a Cyber Monday Gaming on a budget – especially since it has been reduced by $250. There is an 11th generation Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, Wi-Fi 6, and Windows 11, as well as a 15.6-inch 144Hz FHD display. Only an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card is included, so this is not a state-of-the-art machine, but it is an adequate machine for casual gamers.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 was previously priced at $1,399 and is now available at Best Buy for $899

You can save $500! We recommend the powerful Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 as the best gaming laptop, and it is currently available for $500 less than its normal price.

There is a 14-inch 1920 x 1080 144Hz display on this machine, as well as an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage.

It is powered by Windows 11 and features a 14-inch 1920 x 1080 144Hz display, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, and 16GB of RAM. With $500 off, this is a great deal.

ROG Flow X13 2-in-1: was $1,599, now $999 at Best Buy

There are a number of high-end specifications included with this Cyber Monday Gaming laptop. A powerful AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS CPU, 16GB of RAM, a massive 1TB SSD, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti are all included in the price of $999. Furthermore, it is a fairly portable device.

Even though the ROG Flow X13 has a 13.4-inch screen and weighs less than 2.9 pounds, it still has a battery life of approximately 6 to 7 hours when not in use. Don’t forget that this touchscreen machine can be converted into a tablet.

MSI Stealth 15M: Was $1,399, now $999 at Amazon

The MSI Stealth 15M laptop provides a number of decent specifications for the price. The computer is equipped with a 11th generation Intel Core-i7 processor, a RTX 3060 graphics card, 16GB of memory, and a 512GB SSD.

We have only seen this laptop go as low as $1,096 before, so now is the perfect time to take advantage of this offer.

In the event that none of these offers appeal to you, then there are still plenty of other ways to save money on a new computer. If you would prefer something made by Apple, check out our Cyber Monday Gaming laptop MacBook deals page for the latest deals on MacBooks.

In addition to laptop discounts, Cyber Monday Gaming laptop offers other benefits as well. If you are looking for bargains on the latest technology and gadgets, be sure to check out our list of the best Cyber Monday deals.

SEE ALSO:

What Is Red Planet Day 2022? Date, Significance, Facts, And More