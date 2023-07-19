Connect with us

Instagram Users In Illinois Could Get Money From A New Lawsuit
Published

11 mins ago

on

Instagram Users In Illinois Could Get Money From A New Lawsuit

(CTN News) – As a result of a proposed settlement with Instagram’s parent company that accuses the social media platform of violating state laws in Illinois, Illinois users of Instagram may be entitled to collect a portion of the $68.5 million settlement.

As a result of this lawsuit, Meta Platforms, Inc. is alleged to have violated the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act by using Instagram to collect information about individuals.

The likes of Facebook, Snapchat, TikTok, and Google have all been the subject of similar lawsuits and have been awarded money on behalf of their users.
An individual who used Instagram while living in Illinois at any time between Aug. 10, 2015, and Aug. 16, 2023, and used it during that time period, is eligible to receive a payment if they used it during that time period.

This settlement still needs to be approved by the court that is handling this case. The deadline for the filing of a claim form by those affected is September 27, 2023.

It is not yet clear how much money will be paid out as a result of the payments.

What is the procedure for receiving payment?

If you want to receive payment, you have four options. You can use Venmo, use a cell phone, get a prepaid Mastercard, or receive a check.

What is the expected arrival date of my payment?

As soon as the settlement has been approved, you should receive a payment in the mail within 90 days, depending on the method of payment you selected.

It is scheduled for the 11th of October 2023 that the final approval of the settlement will be considered during the hearing.

What are the Instagram steps I need to take in order to submit a claim?

In order to find out more information about Instagram Bipa Settlement or to submit a claim, go to InstagramBipaSettlement.com.

