The Biden Campaign Announces Its Headquarters For 2024
Business

(CTN News) – As part of his 2024 campaign, President Joe Biden is establishing headquarters at the long-term residence of his family in Wilmington, Del., which he has resided at since childhood.

In a statement, Vice President Biden explained that his family values, his eternal optimism, and his unwavering belief that the American middle class is the backbone of our nation all come from the state where he was raised.

In my opinion, there is no better place for our reelection campaign to have its headquarters than right here, and this is the reason why our reelection campaign should have its headquarters right here.”

This is a departure from Biden’s decision to have his campaign headquarters in Philadelphia for his 2020 campaign. Due to the pandemic, however, Biden also helmed an important portion of that run from Wilmington, which was also affected by the outbreak.

In his previous roles as vice president and senator, Biden was well known for frequently taking the train from Washington to Wilmington to spend time at home during his downtime.

Currently, there are seven employees working on Biden’s campaign, which is one of the reasons why the campaign has remained relatively small since its launch.

It was announced earlier this week that they had hired three new employees, bringing the total number of employees to seven.

In the second quarter of the year, the Biden-Harris campaign, the Democratic National Committee and the joint fundraising committee of the two campaigns raised a total of $72 million.

It is estimated that the former president of the United States Donald Trump earned just north of $35 million in the same period of time, the leading candidate in the Republican race.

