The Gmail Team Encourages Users To Use Enhanced Safe Browsing

(CTN News) – Google has been pushing Enhanced Safe Browsing in the Gmail apps over the past few days.

The Enhanced Safe Browsing feature appears just above your inbox on Android and the web as well.

It provides “additional protection against phishing” as its main benefit: “

Turn on Enhanced Gmail Safe Browsing to receive additional protection against dangerous emails.”

There has been a broad rollout of this message since Friday, and we first saw it on Friday. According to Google, it boasts the following:

Detect and block malicious websites, downloads, and extensions in real-time by providing you with real-time security scanning.

Detect and protect you and everyone else on the internet from phishing and malware attacks by improving Google’s ability to detect and protect against them.

Protect you from dangerous links across all Google apps by giving you better protection.

Other security news has been shared by Google Gmail today, which states that “70% of Google Accounts, owned by people who regularly use our products, automatically benefit from second factor authentication that confirms their identity when a suspicious sign-in occurs.”

A wider adoption of passkeys is something the company is looking forward to.

Enhanced Safe Gmail Browsing: What it is

You can now protect your web browsing experience in real-time by using Enhanced Safe Browsing, which was introduced for the first time in Chrome three years ago.

Currently, the non-enhanced version of the browser works by comparing the URL of each website you visit against a local list of URLs that are downloaded/refreshed at least once every 30 minutes (as of 2020). A lot of other applications and browsers use this list as well.

As a result of “sophisticated phishing sites” being able to get around the update period, Google created the Enhanced Safe Browsing feature.

It’s important to know that “uncommon URLs” are sent in real time to determine whether you are about to visit a phishing site.

Chrome also sends a “small sample of pages and suspicious downloads,” while Google Drive, Gmail, and other apps to which you are logged in contribute data as well.

Enhanced Safe Gmail Browsing has since evolved to include warnings about Chrome extensions, in-depth file analysis, and machine learning models that are now available in Chrome for Android as well as Chrome for iOS.

