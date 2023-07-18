Connect with us

The Gmail Team Encourages Users To Use Enhanced Safe Browsing
Empowering Dynamic Video Creation: Meta Expands Reels Editing Tools On Facebook Feed

A Hacker Hacked Microsoft, And The Government Lost Its Keys

CEO Of OpenAI Sam Altman Donated $200,000 To Biden's Campaign

Efficiency and Productivity with Free Recruitment CRM

From Zero to YouTube Sensation: Unveiling the Secrets to Overnight Success

Emerging Trends in CO2 Extraction Technology: Innovations and Future Developments

How Do I Remove Defamatory Content From Google?

6 Benefits of Guest Blogging

Experience the Future of Web Hosting with Cloudzy's Cloud VPS Hosting

China Seeing an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Boom in 2023

PlayStation Will Continue To Run Activision's Call Of Duty

Export Yahoo Emails: How To Easily Retrieve Your Messages

On IPhone, Google Chrome Now Supports Website Shortcuts

'Twitter's Cash Flow Is Negative,' Elon Musk Admits

Advantages of AI Tools in Daily Human Life

Explore the Vast Selection at Briansclub: Your Go-To Source for Online Credit Cards and Physical CC Dumps!

Press Release: My Celcare JLT Solidifies Its Position as the Leading MacBook, iPad, and iPhone Repair Center in the UAE

Thailand on the Digital Frontlines of Cybersecurity

Proton Drive's Data Protection Commitment: End-to-End Encryption And Swiss Privacy Laws

The Gmail Team Encourages Users To Use Enhanced Safe Browsing

(CTN News) – Google has been pushing Enhanced Safe Browsing in the Gmail apps over the past few days.

The Enhanced Safe Browsing feature appears just above your inbox on Android and the web as well.

It provides “additional protection against phishing” as its main benefit: “

Turn on Enhanced Gmail Safe Browsing to receive additional protection against dangerous emails.”

There has been a broad rollout of this message since Friday, and we first saw it on Friday. According to Google, it boasts the following:

  • Detect and block malicious websites, downloads, and extensions in real-time by providing you with real-time security scanning.

  • Detect and protect you and everyone else on the internet from phishing and malware attacks by improving Google’s ability to detect and protect against them.

Protect you from dangerous links across all Google apps by giving you better protection.

Other security news has been shared by Google Gmail today, which states that “70% of Google Accounts, owned by people who regularly use our products, automatically benefit from second factor authentication that confirms their identity when a suspicious sign-in occurs.”

A wider adoption of passkeys is something the company is looking forward to.

Enhanced Safe Gmail Browsing: What it is

You can now protect your web browsing experience in real-time by using Enhanced Safe Browsing, which was introduced for the first time in Chrome three years ago.

Currently, the non-enhanced version of the browser works by comparing the URL of each website you visit against a local list of URLs that are downloaded/refreshed at least once every 30 minutes (as of 2020). A lot of other applications and browsers use this list as well.

As a result of “sophisticated phishing sites” being able to get around the update period, Google created the Enhanced Safe Browsing feature.

It’s important to know that “uncommon URLs” are sent in real time to determine whether you are about to visit a phishing site.

Chrome also sends a “small sample of pages and suspicious downloads,” while Google Drive, Gmail, and other apps to which you are logged in contribute data as well.

Enhanced Safe Gmail Browsing has since evolved to include warnings about Chrome extensions, in-depth file analysis, and machine learning models that are now available in Chrome for Android as well as Chrome for iOS.

ADVERTISEMENT


