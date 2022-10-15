Doctors Find CBD Oil Successful in Fighting Viral Infections

Doctors in the US have now discovered CBD Oil has proven effective in fighting off viral infections, which can often lead to hospitalization. This infection rise is due to several factors, including increased antibiotic resistance, increased incidence of immunocompromised individuals, and transmission through airborne particles.

CBD is effective against viruses, with CBD’s lipids inhibiting the attachment of the virus to cells. One way CBD may help treat viral infections is by preventing these cells from being taken over by a virus as it enters new host cells or damages existing ones.

Basic Information

CBD Oil is short for Cannabidiol and can be extracted from marijuana plants and hemp plants. Hemp plants are often bred to produce more industrial products like textiles or fuel.

In contrast, marijuana plants provide better extractions of CBD because they have higher concentrations of THC, which binds to CB1 receptors in your body.

It makes it almost impossible to overdose on Cannabis Sativa, commonly known as Marijuana, by smoking or ingesting it into your body.

How Does CBD Oil Treat Viral Infections?

CBD Oil has been shown to have the ability to inhibit the attachment of the herpes simplex virus (HSV-1 and HSV-2) to cells. It is due to its primary human endocannabinoid ligand, anandamide.

Cannabinoid receptors and anandamide are present in cells, including those of the genitalia, intestines, respiratory tract, heart, and central nervous system.

When HSV enters a new partition, it requires contact with these receptors on this new cell for it to attach itself or spread. How you choose to take CBD Oil may impact how effective it works as an anti-herpes treatment since different cannabinoids are available in varying strengths or ratios.

Hepatitis C

It is a disease where the hepatitis C virus (HCV) has attached itself to the liver and spreads to other body parts. It is an infection that goes quite deep into the liver and refers to the inflammation of liver cells from parasitic infections or viruses. It can lead to serious health issues, and people can prevent it through effective hepatitis C treatment.

Herpes

It is a common viral disease in bodily secretions or mucous membranes. Herpes simplex virus 1 causes cold sores around the lips and mouth, genital herpes (HSV infections around the genitals), and oral herpes (HSV infections in or near the mouth such as on lips or gums).

Herpes simplex virus 2 (HSV-2) infects the genital area and causes uterus, cervix, vagina, penis, and rectum lesions. In addition, it can lead to sores that break out over a larger skin area. It is due to HSV being highly contagious and its tendency to travel through bodily fluids, which increases the chance of transmission.

COVID-19

Clinical trials have been carried out on human subjects, and these have found that the side effects of CBD Oil are mild, transient, and well tolerated by patients. Therefore, it was the primary motivation behind conducting the clinical study to evaluate COVID-19 in patients that suffer from HCV.

Conclusion:

There are many benefits to using natural products such as CBD to treat viral infections. Using these cannabis-based therapies could reduce the need for conventional treatment that often includes painkillers and antibiotics.

Research shows that CBD can be effective in inhibiting the spread of viruses. Certain studies have found the ability of this compound to reduce a person’s likelihood of contracting infectious diseases.