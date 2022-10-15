The Rocket League Haunted Hallows 2022 Event Has Been Revealed

(CTN News) – Psyonix announced Thursday that Rocket League’s Haunted Hallows special event will kick off for the sixth time since 2017.

Although the event has called for themed collaborations with Strangers Things, Ghostbusters and DC’s Batman Super-Villains,

The theme of Haunted Hallows VI is “Icons of Horror,” with rewards reminiscent of classic horror franchises like Chucky’s Good Guys Wheels and Leatherface’s Mask Decal.

Reveal of Rocket League Haunted Hallows 2022

During the two-week event, players can complete Haunted Hallows Challenges to unlock these rewards:

Topper with “Snazzy Skull”

Decal “Bedeviled”

Sticker “Chucky Doll”

Wheels from “Good Guys”

Decal of “Leatherface’s Mask”

Wheels from “Leatherface’s Chainsaw”

Decal for “Sam’s Trick”

Wheels with “Sam’s Treat”

Decal of “Billy The Puppet”

Wheels with “Jigsaw Blades”

Golden Pumpkins can also be earned to unlock Velocity, Triumph, and Auriga Items. You can earn Golden Pumpkins by completing the Challenge up to five times, then open them in your Inventory to unlock stuff.

In addition to the free “Sole Survivor” Player Title, players can also get a Billy The Puppet Goal Explosion for 800 Credits and six different Horror Villain Players Anthems for 300 Credits each in the Item Shop.

The Chucky’s Laugh Player Anthem

Anthem for Halloween

The Hello Zepp Anthem

Chainsaw Player Anthem by Leatherface

Anthem for Trick or Treat

Muse’s You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween

Rocket League Haunted Hallows 2022 will also bring back two limited-time modes for players to duel it out in the Farmstead (Spooky) Arena.

With the event comes Spooky Cube, a dynamic pumpkin cube with increased ball speed and random bounces.

As of Oct. 26, Haunted Heatseeker will rotate in, which makes the ball home in on your opponent’s goal, but rockets back towards your own if it hits the backboard.

Rocket League Haunted Hallows 2022 begins on Oct. 19 and ends on Nov. 1.

