Connect with us

Tech

WhatsApp Introduces a Feature That Lets Users Turn Off Third-Party Chats
Advertisement

Tech

Google's AI Blunder Shows Risks As It Tries To Catch Up With Microsoft

Tech

NVIDIA's Valuation Reaches $2 Trillion As Dell Ignites AI Rally

Tech

PayPal's New Chief Marketing Officer Is Geoff Seeley

Tech

Dell Shares Soar As AI Adoption Boosts Annual Forecasts

Tech

Top AI Influencers: Leading the Charge in Artificial Intelligence

Tech

Shares Of OKTA (OKTA) Are Soaring Today For Many Reasons

Tech

InstaNavigation: Download Instagram Stories anonymously

Tech

Google Launches Program To Pay News Outlets For AI-Generated Articles

Tech

Apple To Chooses Different Path For AI Dominance After Electric Car Project Cancellation

Tech

Next Month, Telegram Will Launch Ad Revenue Sharing Using Toncoin

Tech

New York Times Hacks ChatGPT For Copyright Lawsuit, OpenAI Says

Tech

Adobe Unveils Project Music GenAI Control For Effortless Music Creation and Customization

Tech

Instagram's Threads Surpasses Competitors In Daily Downloads On iOS

Tech

Source: Apple Cancels a Decade-Long Electric Car Project

Tech

Full Story: UBS Cuts Paytm Share Price Target, Says Q4 Results May Hurt

Tech

11 Best Software Development Tools To Use in 2024

Tech

Elon Musk Resolves Outstanding Bill For California Bakery Amid Tesla Order Dispute

Tech

Discover Vy6ys: 2024's Ultimate Guide to Their Newest Products

Tech

Apple Cancels Electric Car Project, Redirects Resources to AI, Sources Say

Tech

WhatsApp Introduces a Feature That Lets Users Turn Off Third-Party Chats

Published

9 seconds ago

on

WhatsApp Introduces a Feature That Lets Users Turn Off Third-Party Chats

(CTN News) – As well known, WhatsApp has recently developed new third-party chat capability that will allow users to send and receive messages from a wide range of messaging services through WhatsApp.

Furthermore, WhatsApp is also in the process of developing a brand-new feature that will enable customers to disable third-party chat services on their Android smartphones in order to protect their privacy.

It is understood that WhatsApp is developing a feature in order to disable the chat interoperability service, in accordance with the provisions of EU regulations Article 7 as stated in the available information.

It will be important for users to retain control over their communication options and sharing of personal data in the future, especially with this new feature of third-party chat.

The possibility of disabling the chat interoperability service will be a great benefit to users who decide that they no longer wish to use this service.

By blocking the WhatsApp chat interoperability service,

Users will no longer be able to participate in third-party chats, nor will they be able to send or receive messages to/from third parties. During the same timeframe, they will be able to read-only their third-party chats that they currently have.

Furthermore, WhatsApp is now working on a feature that will allow users to choose whether to allow other apps to be able to communicate with the app via WhatsApp.

As an alternative, users will be able to adapt their experience by integrating it with only trusted third-party apps, giving them the option to be choosy about which apps can communicate, giving them a more controlled experience.

However, WhatsApp is currently working on both of these features – the ability to disable third-party chat and the ability to select trustworthy chat partners – and will hopefully integrate them into the interoperability service within a few weeks.

SEE ALSO:

Google’s AI Blunder Shows Risks As It Tries To Catch Up With Microsoft

NVIDIA’s Valuation Reaches $2 Trillion As Dell Ignites AI Rally

PayPal’s New Chief Marketing Officer Is Geoff Seeley
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

české casino

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies