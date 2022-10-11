Huawei Nova 9 Series Gets An October 2022 Optimization Update

(CTN News) – It is the second week of October, and Huawei has begun promoting its update distribution process.

With the October 2022 optimization update, the company has chosen to give a new experience to the Huawei Nova 9 series.

Currently, the update is targeting the Nova 9 Pro and standard models. Furthermore, Harmony OS has released version 2.0.1.270 of its latest firmware. The package size is not clearly defined. However, we recommend keeping at least 300MB of free space.

No matter how small or large the update may be, the company maintains eligibility criteria for every release. This is also true of this firmware. The following adaptive models are required for users to have the baseline version 2.0.1.267 installed:

Huawei Nova 9 (NAM-AL00)

(NAM-AL00) Huawei Nova 9 Pro (RTE-ALoo)

In spite of this, the Huawei Nova 9 October 2022 update is a general optimization update.

Nevertheless, the significance of this firmware lies in its ability to enhance the overall system of the device. Additionally, the update enhances the stability of the internal framework.

Is the new firmware ready for installation? You have two options if this is the case. As a first step, you can initiate the updates section of the Settings menu. Second, you may request that the My Huawei App provides you with the newly-released software.

Harmony OS 3.0 beta iterations have been available for the Nova 9 series users for the past few days. Unfortunately, there were only a limited number of seats available, so only a few users were able to take advantage of this opportunity.

But don’t be alarmed, as Harmony OS 3.0 public beta has already begun. By the end of this month, Nova 9 series will gradually acquire the latest interface and its thoughtful features.

