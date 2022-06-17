Will Adobe Make Photoshop On Web Free For Its Users?

(CTN News) – Adobe Photoshop has maintained its position as one of the most popular and comprehensive photo editing programs over the last few years. It is used by students, professionals, and expert designers worldwide to edit photographs and create graphics.

Even though the original application is slightly heavy on computer systems, Adobe is currently testing a free web-based version of Photoshop.

Adobe Photoshop for free?

Adobe sells a licensed version of Photoshop for as high as Rs. 19,158 on their official website. Adobe is testing the free-to-use, web-based version of Photoshop in Canada, according to a report by The Verge.

Canadian users can access the service via Adobe accounts. There is a misconception that Adobe will restrict the majority of Photoshop features in the freemium application, but according to the report, Photoshop Web will have all the core features.

Adobe released Photoshop’s web version last year, in October. Back then, though, the application only had basic editing features since it was being used as a collaboration tool. As Adobe added features to the service, it began to attract a significant number of users. Today, the web-based service offers free Photoshop resources.

Photoshop’s web-based application could attract a lot of users

The company is currently testing the freemium version of Photoshop in Canada. Adobe plans to charge a certain amount from users as the service gathers more users or offers advanced features.

Additionally, it will also break the common misconception among users that Photoshop requires high-end machines since web-based applications can be accessed almost through any desktop/laptop with an internet connection.

Photoshop web might expand to other regions within the next few months. Another free photo editing app is Canva, which is available as a web-based service. Canva provides some features for free, but charges a monthly fee for some high-end features. Photoshop does not compete directly with Canva as an image editing tool, but the business model on which it operates is worth mentioning because Photoshop may adopt a similar strategy in the future.

