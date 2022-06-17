Will Adobe Make Photoshop On Web Free For Its Users?

Table of Contents
(CTN News) – Adobe Photoshop has maintained its position as one of the most popular and comprehensive photo editing programs over the last few years. It is used by students, professionals, and expert designers worldwide to edit photographs and create graphics.
Even though the original application is slightly heavy on computer systems, Adobe is currently testing a free web-based version of Photoshop.
Adobe sells a licensed version of Photoshop for as high as Rs. 19,158 on their official website. Adobe is testing the free-to-use, web-based version of Photoshop in Canada, according to a report by The Verge.
Canadian users can access the service via Adobe accounts. There is a misconception that Adobe will restrict the majority of Photoshop features in the freemium application, but according to the report, Photoshop Web will have all the core features.
The company is currently testing the freemium version of Photoshop in Canada. Adobe plans to charge a certain amount from users as the service gathers more users or offers advanced features.
Additionally, it will also break the common misconception among users that Photoshop requires high-end machines since web-based applications can be accessed almost through any desktop/laptop with an internet connection.