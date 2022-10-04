Tech
How to Get the Most Out Of Apple’s New AirPods: Step-by-Step Guide
(CTN News) – Apple’s new AirPods Pro (2nd generation) launched on Sept. 23 for $249. AirPods have a lot of new features that make them a must-buy.
Here’s how to use each new feature on your AirPods Pro (2nd generation).
1. How to turn AirPods 2 Adaptive Transparency on or off
AirPods have Adaptive Transparency mode thanks to a new H2 chip, which blocks out harsh noises like sirens.
It’s not like Noise Cancellation mode, which blocks out a lot more noise around you, but it does block out loud noises regardless of whether Noise Cancellation is on. Here’s how to use it.
- Your AirPods need to be connected to your iPhone.
- You need to open Settings.
- You’ll find your AirPods at the top of the Settings page.
- Turn on or off Adaptive Transparency.
2. How to control the volume on your AirPods Pro 2
You can lower or raise the volume by lightly swiping up or down on the AirPod stem. Here’s how to use it.
- You’ll feel an area on the side of either AirPod that’s slightly indented and matte instead of shiny.
- You can control the volume by lightly stroking up or down.
- The volume only increases or decreases by one level every time you stroke the stem. You’ll hear a ticking sound as you stroke. Your iPhone’s volume will also increase.
3. How to charge AirPods Pro 2
Your new AirPods Pro (2nd generation) can be charged in four ways.
- The new AirPods come with a Lightning charger.
- You can also drop them on any Qi wireless charger.
- AirPods have MagSafe built in, so you can use them with any MagSafe charger you already have.
- For the first time ever, you can charge your new Pros with an Apple Watch charger. You just stick it on magnetically, and it starts charging.
4. How to find your AirPods Pro 2
You can use the Find My app to see where you last left your AirPods with the new AirPods case, which has Apple’s U1 chip.
With the new speaker in the case, you can also ask to Find My to play a noise so you can find your AirPods. How to do it.
- Go to the Find My app.
- It’s easy to find your AirPods by their names. Sofia’s AirPods Pro #3, for example.
- You can hear your AirPods by pressing Play Sound.
- Find your AirPods on a map by clicking Find.
- Even if your buds aren’t in your case, the Find My App will help you find them.
Related CTN News: