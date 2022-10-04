How to Get the Most Out Of Apple’s New AirPods: Step-by-Step Guide

(CTN News) – Apple’s new AirPods Pro (2nd generation) launched on Sept. 23 for $249. AirPods have a lot of new features that make them a must-buy.

Here’s how to use each new feature on your AirPods Pro (2nd generation).

1. How to turn AirPods 2 Adaptive Transparency on or off

AirPods have Adaptive Transparency mode thanks to a new H2 chip, which blocks out harsh noises like sirens.

It’s not like Noise Cancellation mode, which blocks out a lot more noise around you, but it does block out loud noises regardless of whether Noise Cancellation is on. Here’s how to use it.

Your AirPods need to be connected to your iPhone.

You need to open Settings.

You’ll find your AirPods at the top of the Settings page.

Turn on or off Adaptive Transparency.

2. How to control the volume on your AirPods Pro 2

You can lower or raise the volume by lightly swiping up or down on the AirPod stem. Here’s how to use it.

You’ll feel an area on the side of either AirPod that’s slightly indented and matte instead of shiny.

You can control the volume by lightly stroking up or down.

The volume only increases or decreases by one level every time you stroke the stem. You’ll hear a ticking sound as you stroke. Your iPhone’s volume will also increase.