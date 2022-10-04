Connect with us

Tech

How to Get the Most Out Of Apple’s New AirPods: Step-by-Step Guide
Advertisement

Tech

Twitter Users Don't Follow 'Elite' Political Accounts, Study Finds

Tech

Is Overwatch 2 Available On Steam Deck? – Answered

Tech

Mobile App Development: A Complete Guide

Tech

Fortnitemares 2022 - Start Date & What To Expect

Tech

5 Biggest Changes In League Of Legends 2023

News Asia Tech

Google Shuts Down its Google Translate Service in Mainland China

Tech

Thailand's Cyber Police Warn Over Social Media Scammers

Tech

OPPO; Top Features And Specifications Of The New OPPO A17

Tech

Overwatch 2: Unlocking The Legendary Kiriko Skin

Tech

Top 9 Mobile App Development Frameworks for 2022

Tech

In Genshin Impact, the Best Build is For Candace

Tech

Overwatch 2 Launch Twitch Drops: How To Get Them

Gaming Tech

Free Open Source Game Development Framework Software

Tech

Why Opt for Professional Azure App Development

Tech

Fortnite 'Failed To Download Supervised Settings' Fix

Tech

Dropispy, Minea: Why are they the best tools for finding Finning Products?

Tech

What Is CNC Turning, And Why Should You Care?

Tech

How to Incorporate RSS feeds on Your Website - 3 Amazing Ways

Tech

The Price of a 12.9-Inch iPad Pro With iPadOS 16 is Less Than 325 Euros Today

Tech

How to Get the Most Out Of Apple’s New AirPods: Step-by-Step Guide

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

17 seconds ago

on

How to Get the Most Out Of Apple’s New AirPods Step-by-Step Guide

(CTN News)  – Apple’s new AirPods Pro (2nd generation) launched on Sept. 23 for $249. AirPods have a lot of new features that make them a must-buy.

Here’s how to use each new feature on your AirPods Pro (2nd generation).

1. How to turn AirPods 2 Adaptive Transparency on or off

AirPods have Adaptive Transparency mode thanks to a new H2 chip, which blocks out harsh noises like sirens.

It’s not like Noise Cancellation mode, which blocks out a lot more noise around you, but it does block out loud noises regardless of whether Noise Cancellation is on. Here’s how to use it.

  • Your AirPods need to be connected to your iPhone.
  • You need to open Settings.
  • You’ll find your AirPods at the top of the Settings page.
  • Turn on or off Adaptive Transparency.107128500 1664826363631 IMG 0470

2. How to control the volume on your AirPods Pro 2

You can lower or raise the volume by lightly swiping up or down on the AirPod stem. Here’s how to use it.
  • You’ll feel an area on the side of either AirPod that’s slightly indented and matte instead of shiny.
  • You can control the volume by lightly stroking up or down.
  • The volume only increases or decreases by one level every time you stroke the stem. You’ll hear a ticking sound as you stroke. Your iPhone’s volume will also increase.

107128501 1664826431468 Show weather in My Location

3. How to charge AirPods Pro 2

Your new AirPods Pro (2nd generation) can be charged in four ways.

  • The new AirPods come with a Lightning charger.
  • You can also drop them on any Qi wireless charger.
  • AirPods have MagSafe built in, so you can use them with any MagSafe charger you already have.
  • For the first time ever, you can charge your new Pros with an Apple Watch charger. You just stick it on magnetically, and it starts charging.

107122302 1663785730125 IMG 03611

4. How to find your AirPods Pro 2

You can use the Find My app to see where you last left your AirPods with the new AirPods case, which has Apple’s U1 chip.

With the new speaker in the case, you can also ask to Find My to play a noise so you can find your AirPods. How to do it.

  • Go to the Find My app.
  • It’s easy to find your AirPods by their names. Sofia’s AirPods Pro #3, for example.
  • You can hear your AirPods by pressing Play Sound.
  • Find your AirPods on a map by clicking Find.
  • Even if your buds aren’t in your case, the Find My App will help you find them.

Related CTN News:

Mobile App Development: A Complete Guide

Google Shuts Down its Google Translate Service in Mainland China

Prime Day 2022: The Best Deal On Apple Watch Series 7 May Sell Out
Related Topics:
Continue Reading