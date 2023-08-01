WhatsApp Is Testing An Easy Way To Make New Groups

(CTN News) – Our ability to communicate in groups has made WhatsApp a key part of how we communicate with everyone from friends to work colleagues to even our family members.

It has also been made easier to set up these groups as a result of the growing availability of great encrypted messaging services like WhatsApp.

It has been a while since WhatsApp developed a new feature for group messaging like custom profile pictures and video messaging, and now the developers are beta testing a convenient new way of adding participants to your group chats that will make it easier to manage them.

The way things have been working, when you want to add someone new to a WhatsApp group chat, you have to head deep into the menus when you want to do so — tap the three-dot button to open the overflow menu in the chat, then tap the Add participant button over the list of current participants, and then choose Group info.

Those of you who are just getting started with WhatsApp may not be accustomed to this option if you’re creating their very first group or just learning how to use WhatsApp.

In light of this, I think that WhatsApp is trying out a simple fix with beta version 2.23.16.10 of the app, which is available through the Google Play Store, in order to sort out the issue.

In a report by WABetaInfo, the messaging app is testing a new add-participants banner at the top of the group chat screen, which has a one-tap shortcut to add people to the chat, which has been spotted by WABetaInfo.

The small tweak could add up to saving everyone precious minutes spent navigating through the menus to add participants, and will also make the app more user-friendly for those who are just starting out.

According to WABetaInfo, there is no mention of whether this banner will appear exclusively in new group chats, or if it will also appear in older chats once the rollout is complete.

In spite of the fact that we suspect it will be more useful in the former setting, we have yet to be able to confirm the details of how it will function.

It seems likely, however, that we’ll be seeing more of this soon, considering this is a wider beta rollout following a much more limited test that was conducted earlier this year.

It may be possible to find the feature in older versions of the app, going back as far as v2.23.16.3, depending on your luck.

Although this is not a major overhaul, it is something that would improve the user experience for those who are just getting started with WhatsApp group messaging.

As WhatsApp moves forward, we might even see something like this expand to Community Pages, which cater to even larger groups of people.

