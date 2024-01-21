A ChatGPT Effect Causes Coursera To See AI Course Sign-Ups Every Minute In 2023

(CTN News) – In 2023, US edtech platform Coursera will add an average of one new user every minute for its artificial intelligence courses, CEO Jeff Maggioncalda said on Thursday, in a clear indication that people are upskilling in anticipation of a potential boom in generative artificial intelligence.

ChatGPT, a chatbot developed by OpenAI, has taken the world by storm and spurred a race among companies to develop their own versions.

Reuters reported that at the World Economic Forum in Davos, he stated that Coursera generative artificial intelligence is the real hotspot because it affects so many people.

Coursera plans to offer ChatGPT AI courses along with AI leaders, such as Google’s DeepMind and OpenAI, Maggioncalda said.

In the past, investors feared that apps based on generative AI would replace ed-tech companies, but instead the technology has encouraged more individuals to enhance their skills, benefiting companies such as Coursera.

In 2018, more than 7.4 million students enrolled in more than 800 AI courses offered by the company. Students on the platform have access to a ChatGPT-like artificial intelligence assistant called Coach who provides them with personalized tutoring.

Maggioncalda said the company will not build or train its own models, as it is relying on large language models from OpenAI and Google’s Gemini.

It is likely that we will be fine-tuning these large language models with proprietary data on top of them.”

In addition, Coursera has used the technology to translate about 4,000 courses into different languages, and is planning to increase hiring for AI roles in the near future.

