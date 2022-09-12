Moon Missions Planned By China

(CTN News) _ It is planned that China will visit the moon at least three more times within the next decade.

According to Bloomberg.(Opens in a new window) “China’s National Space Administration, its equivalent of NASA, has received approval to launch three orbiters to the moon.”

A new lunar mineral has been discovered following the Chang’e-5 mission in December of 2020 as a result of the discovery of a new lunar mineral.

The mineral in question is called Changesite-(Y).

As part of the Chang’e-5 program, samples were collected by the Beijing Research Institute of Uranium Geology, and according to Bloomberg, this is the first discovery of its kind.

Known as helium-3, it contains “an isotype that has been speculated as a future energy source.”.

According to ESA,Because this isotope isn’t radioactive and doesn’t produce dangerous waste products, it could provide safer nuclear energy in fusion reactors, making nuclear energy more sustainable long-term.

The next unmanned mission that China is planning to launch, Chang’e-7, will target the South Pole, reports Bloomberg.

Liu Jizhong, an official with the China Lunar Exploration and Space Program Center, reportedly stated that the country intends to construct an international research station on the surface of the some point in the future.

Is China going to the Moon?

China’s ambitions do not end there. A few years from now it wants to take samples from asteroids near the Earth. By 2030, it aims to have put its first astronauts on the Moon, and to have sent probes to collect samples from Mars and Jupiter.

