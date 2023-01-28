Al-Futtaim Toyota & Lexus UAE Is Led By Jacques Brent

(CTN News) – Toyota & Lexus UAE has been assigned to Jacques Brent by Al-Futtaim Automotive.

Taking the helm of two of the UAE’s most successful automotive brands, Brent’s mission will be to propel the business forward across diverse verticals, achieve planned improvements, and develop future-proof solutions to create a seamless omnichannel experience.

Jacques worked for Ford for 24 years, beginning at the South African operation in 1995 and culminating as global director of product marketing at Ford’s headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan.

His responsibilities included coordinating Ford’s Marketing and Product Development activities, improving the product planning process, representing the voice of customers across all Ford and Lincoln products, and leading pricing strategy.

After a successful tenure as vice president of marketing, sales and service at Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa, Brent took the position of executive marketing director for the Asia Pacific and Africa region in Ford Motor Company’s Shanghai office.

As president of Ford Middle East & Africa, Jacques was responsible for the company’s operations in 70 markets across the newly-instituted business unit based in Dubai.

As part of his career, Jacques was deeply involved in Ford’s transition to electric vehicles, which will prove invaluable in supporting Al-Futtaim Automotive sustainable mobility strategy.

Upon announcement of the appointment, Brent stated that he was “extremely excited to join Al-Futtaim Automotive, the UAE’s leading automotive manufacturer, at a time of global challenges and tremendous opportunity.”

It will be highly rewarding for me to be able to collaborate with Al-Futtaim Automotive to develop the highly regarded Toyota and Lexus brands, which are household names in the UAE, through this transition as the automotive industry is experiencing unprecedented disruption.

I look forward to meeting these challenges with the exceptional levels of service excellence our customers have come to expect from Al-Futtaim.”

Speaking about the future of mobility and aligning the business with the UAE’s larger sustainability vision, Brent said, “The speed at which the UAE’s National Smart Mobility and electrification objectives are progressing is truly impressive.”

The automotive industry will undergo the greatest disruption in this decade as a result of this, in conjunction with vehicle connectivity.

The UAE government has committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, and I look forward to guiding Toyota and Lexus in supporting the UAE leadership’s efforts towards green mobility and electrification.

