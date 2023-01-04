Connect with us

Twitter To Allow More Types Of Political Advertisement
1 min ago

Twitter To Allow More Types Of Political Advertisement

(CTN NEWS) – On Tuesday, Elon Musk-owned Twitter Inc said it would expand the types of political ads allowed on the social media platform, reversing its global ban on political ads in 2019.

In addition, the company tweeted that it would loosen its policy on cause-based advertising in the United States and align its advertising policy with that of television.

After widespread criticism for allowing election misinformation to spread across its services, Twt banned political ads in 2019. Ads related to social causes were also restricted.

In announcing the move, Jack Dorsey, Twitter’s former chief executive, tweeted, “We believe political message reach should be earned, not bought.”

Thousands of Tesla employees have been laid off since Musk took over Twitter in late October, reversing the suspension of the former U.S. President.

Due to Donald Trump’s rushed paid verification feature, scammers impersonated publicly listed companies on Twt.

According to Musk, due to its deep cost-cutting measures, Twt will face a “negative cash flow” of $3 billion next year.

