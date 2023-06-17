Adipurush Box Office: Film Records Massive Opening Day Collection, Becomes Third Highest Post-Pandemic

(CTN News) – Adipurush, the highly anticipated film starring Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana, made a remarkable impact at the box office on its opening day, despite receiving mixed reviews from both critics and audiences.

Early estimates suggest that the Hindi version of the film collected around ₹36-38 crore, contributing to an all-India collection of ₹90 crore across all languages.

This places Adipurush as the third highest-grossing Hindi film post-pandemic, following Pathaan and KGF 2.

Adipurush India and Overseas Estimates: Strong Box Office Performance on Day 1

Directed by Om Raut, known for the blockbuster Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Adipurush has also shown strong performance in India and overseas markets.

Considering the collections from the Telugu version in Hindi circuits and the rest of South India, the film is projected to have an all-India net collection of ₹90 crore and a gross collection of ₹110-112 crore on its first day.

Furthermore, the film is expected to achieve a worldwide day-one collection of ₹140 crore, potentially reaching ₹150 crore when all collections are consolidated.

Adipurush’s Ranking: Behind Pathaan, Ahead of Brahmastra in Hindi Box Office Openings

Regarding box office rankings, Adipurush falls behind this year’s blockbuster Pathaan, which opened at ₹57 crores in India, and Yash’s KGF 2 (Hindi version), which opened at ₹54 crores.

However, Adipurush surpasses last year’s much-anticipated film Brahmastra, which had an opening collection of ₹36 crores in India.

Adipurush review

While the film has been hailed as a visual spectacle, critics have voiced concerns about certain aspects of the execution. In a review by Hindustan Times, Adipurush was described as a “Bollywood-ised version” of an epic tale, featuring excessive use of CGI and passable VFX.

The review also criticized the inclusion of intentionally funny dialogues, which were deemed out of place in a sensitive and mythological story.

In a unique tribute to Lord Hanuman, his name has reserved a seat in every theatre screening of Adipurush. Additionally, an incident was reported in a theatre in Telangana where a monkey managed to sneak into the screening, adding an unexpected element to the film’s cinematic experience.

Despite the mixed reviews, Adipurush’s strong box office performance on its opening day indicates the immense popularity and anticipation surrounding the film. With its grand scale, star-studded cast, and captivating storyline, Adipurush continues to capture the attention of audiences worldwide.