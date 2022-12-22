What is Security Operations Center – SOC Network

Security Operations Center – SOC Network

A security operations center, or SOC Network, is a physical room or location in a company’s office where cybersecurity experts monitor systems, defend against security breaches, and discover, investigate, and mitigate cybersecurity risks.

SOC Networks were established to improve coordination among security personnel. They assist analysts to assess and resolve security events more swiftly and effectively by streamlining the security incident handling process.

What Does a SOC Network Do?

Security incident response necessitates several important functions, which security operations teams often provide in a tiered framework that takes into account the skill levels of their analysts:

Tier 2 – Investigation: Tier 2 analysts dig deeper into suspicious activity to determine the nature of a threat and the extent to which it has penetrated the infrastructure. These analysts then coordinate a response to remediate the issue. This is a higher-impact activity that generally requires more experienced analysts.

Tier 3 – Threat hunting: The most experienced analysts support complex incident response and spend any remaining time looking through forensic and telemetry data for threats that detection software may not have identified as suspicious. The average company spends the least time on threat-hunting activities as Tier 1 and Tier 2 consume so many analyst resources.

How Is a SOC Network Structured?

From its beginnings as a part-time job of the IT staff, cybersecurity has matured into a major issue for most enterprises. Some security operations teams are still part of IT, but others have their own organization. SOC Networks may be used to:

As part of an infrastructure and operations team As part of the security group As part of the network operations center, or NOC Directly under the CIO or CISO As an outsourced function (wholly or in part)

What tools are used in a SOC Network?

For prevention, event logging, automation, detection, investigation, orchestration, and response, SOCs employ a variety of tools. Many SOC Network teams use separate sets of tools for distinct aspects of their infrastructure.

According to research conducted by analyst organizations such as Ovum and ESG, the majority of enterprises employ more than 25 different tools in their SOC Networks.

XDR is a new type of detection and response tool that integrates and connects endpoint, network, and cloud data.

XDR is a new type of detection and response tool that integrates and connects endpoint, network, and cloud data.

