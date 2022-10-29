Do iPhones Sold In The US Also Feature a USB-C Charging Port?

(CTN News) – By 2024, all cellphones in the European Union must use the USB-C charging plug. Will this new regulation affect iPhones in the United States?

In order to limit the number of cables consumers are required to maintain, the European Union has passed a new law requiring that all charging ports for most electronic devices utilize USB-C inputs.

It is still necessary for member states to approve the law, but the majority of those following the news believe it will be passed.

Tablets and cameras will also be affected by the new law, in addition to cell phones. Eventually, the law will also apply to laptops, but companies have until 2026 to comply.

How will this affect the United States?

In response to the new rules, Apple has stated that it will comply with them, but has not clarified whether iPhones in the US will lose their Lightning chargers.

In order to become compatible with the USB-C, Apple will need to invest heavily in the development of their phones, and if the costs are high, it may be worthwhile for them to modify the production system to only produce iPhones with USB-C ports.

A letter was sent by three senators, Ed Markey (D-MA), Bernie Sanders (I-VT), and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), urging the Department of Commerce to develop a plan similar to that approved in Europe.

Having so many chargers, which often need to be replaced when they break or are lost, contributes significantly to e-waste production.

A comprehensive universal charger strategy should be developed by the Department of Commerce in order to address unnecessary consumer costs, mitigate e-waste, and restore sanity and certainty to the process of purchasing new electronics.

iPhones Consumers have not yet received a response to the letter, but many agree that the number of chargers they are required to own is increasing.

Which iPhone is the best value for money?

Best iPhone in 2022: Which of Apple’s Phones Is Right for You?

iPhone 14. Best iPhone for most people. $829 at Apple.

iPhone 14 Pro. Best premium iPhone. $999 at Apple.

iPhone 13. Best iPhone value. $729 at Apple.

iPhone 14 Plus. Most affordable big iPhone. $929 at Apple.

iPhone 13 Mini. Best small iPhone. $629 at Apple.

SEE ALSO:

Fortnite 2022: How To Find Jack-o-Lanterns