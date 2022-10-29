Pokemon Go: Getting Zorua And Zoroark

(CTN News) – There has been a slight delay in the arrival of the tricky fox Zorua in Pokemon Go.

As part of the game’s Halloween event, you will be able to encounter the dark type Pokemon in the wild, though it will appear disguised, so you will need to pay close attention to not be fooled by it.

Originally, Zorua was scheduled to make its debut earlier this week during Shuppet Spotlight Hour on October 25. Its worldwide release was delayed due to a bug discovered shortly after it appeared in other regions.

In Pokemon Go, here is how to obtain Zorua and its evolved form, Zoroark.

Here is how you can obtain Zorua

It is currently possible to find Zorua as a wild spawn in Pokemon Go, but you will not be able to see it directly on the map. The fox Pokemon, like Ditto, uses its illusory powers to disguise itself.

In particular, Zorua will take the form of whatever Pokemon is currently set as your buddy. To initiate an encounter with this suspicious doppelgänger, tap it on the map. Zorua will reveal itself to you once it has been caught.

What is the best way to obtain Zoroark?

At present, Zoroark can only be obtained by evolving Zorua. A fox Pokemon must be fed 50 Zorua candies in order to evolve into a Zoroark.

In order to expedite the process, make sure to give the wild Zorua a Pinap Berry before catching it. You will earn more Zorua candies if you successfully capture the monster after feeding it.

Additionally, you can convert Rare Candies you have collected into Zorua candy in order to accelerate the evolution process.

A Halloween event is currently underway in Pokemon Go until November 1. As well as Zorua, costumed versions of Vulpix and other Pokemon are appearing in the wild, and Mega Banette is available in raids.

