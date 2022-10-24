Connect with us

Tech

Here's How To Download WhatsApp's New 'Happy Diwali' Sticker Pack For Android And iOS
(CTN News) – WhatsApp Happy Diwali 2022 Stickers: Diwali is one of the biggest festivals in the country. Light wins over darkness, good over evil, and hope wins over despair.

We’ve already started celebrating Diwali. To help users send greetings during the festival season, WhatsApp has introduced a ‘Happy Diwali’ sticker pack.

For major festivals and events, the instant messaging app adds animated stickers to provide users with relevant messages.

You can get stickers by clicking the smiley icon in the chat bar. WhatsApp users connect with their friends and family via calls and messages.

The best way to wish each other a “Happy Diwali” is to send stickers online. Also Read – Provident Fund Alert: Here’s How to File E-nomination For EPFO Nominees | Check Step-by-Step-Guide

WHERE CAN I DOWNLOAD HAPPY DIWALI 2022 STICKERS?

  • You’ll need to open the WhatsApp app on your device.

  • Open the chat window of the person you want to send the sticker to.

  • In the chat box, there’s a “happy emoticon”.

  • You’ll get a small window with emoticons when you click it.

  • Click the sticker icon at the bottom of the screen.

  • Click the “+” sign. All the updated stickers are there. Find the “Happy Diwali” section.

  • You can click it. The “Happy Diwali” section has stickers.

  • Click the downward arrow to download the stickers.

  • Stickers will appear under ‘Stickers’ once they’re downloaded.

  • You can now share the stickers with your friends.

DO YOU KNOW HOW TO SHARE DIWALI STICKERS?

  • Open your chat window and send these Diwali stickers.

WhatsApp curates a festive Diwali sticker pack every year to make message exchange more expressive, emotive, and fun. You can share these Diwali stickers in both personal and group chats.

