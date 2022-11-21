LG Launches 27-inch Gaming Monitor With 240Hz UltraGear OLED

(CTN NEWS) – LG has released its new 27-inch UltraGear OLED gaming monitor with With 240Hz UltraGear OLED

The LG UltaGear OLED Gaming monitor (27GR95QE-B) has a 27-inch display with a 240 Hz refresh rate. The panel has a resolution of 2560×1440, which equates to 110.8 pixels per inch, which is fine for this size.

Many gamers would likely prefer 4K and 32-inch screens, but LG has not yet offered such options.

In addition to HDR10 certification, the new 27-inch OLED monitor supports AMD FreeSync Premium or NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible variable refresh rates.

LG’s UltraGear 27GR95QE gaming monitor costs $999 and offers 10-bit colour depth, a 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio, HDR10 support, factory-calibrated colour, and a DCI-P3 colour gamut of 98.5%.

LG UltraGear OLED 27GR95QE gaming monitor features 2 HDMI inputs, 1 DisplayPort 1.4 connector, and USB 3.0 connectivity on the back. It has a tilt and swivel stand, which can be rotated counterclockwise.

LG does not confirm the monitor’s power consumption under load, but it shouldn’t exceed 0.5W when idle. It is also important to confirm the version of the supported HDMI and DisplayPort connectors. There are two HDMI connectors and one DisplayPort connector on this monitor. HDMI 2.1 and DP 1.4a are expected, as with other UltraGear monitors.

It’s easy to mount the LG UltraGear OLED 27GR95QE gaming monitor if you have a VESA-compatible monitor mount, like the Secretlab MAGNUS Monitor Arm I recently reviewed — the perfect companion for the Secretlab MAGNUS Pro and MAGNUS Pro XL metal gaming desks.

Isn’t that OLED display technology bloody awesome? The monitors are so much thinner than traditional LCD and LED monitors.

You can buy LG OLED TVs from 42-inches to as big as your wallet will allow, and even the bigger ones are impossibly thin and offer some of the best image quality you’ve ever seen.

Designed For New-Generation GPUs

Suppose you purchase an RTX 40-series card like the 4080 or 4090. The monitor will be perfect for it. With AMD’s rDNA 3-based RX 7900 XT and XTX on the way, it could be a viable option.

Rarely do you see an OLED panel that can also handle 240Hz, making it incredibly unique? This OLED panel should perform just as well as LG’s excellent OLED TVs.

Gaming speaker LG GP9 UltraGear

The LG GP9 UltraGearTM Gaming Speakers will enhance gamers’ gaming immersion. With a long-lasting battery and 3D gaming sound with genre optimization, these speakers are a must-have for any gaming battle station.

It delivers pristine audio and is the world’s first voice chat gaming speaker that does not require a headset or sound card.

LG’s UltraGear lineup demonstrates its commitment to the region’s growing gaming scene. By carefully curating each product, gamers can customize their battle stations with these products and create a gaming setup so good the biggest challenge will be getting up.

LG’s new UltraGear OLED 27GR95QE gaming monitor costs $999 and is expected to be available shortly. In my opinion, you should be able to purchase this monitor by the end of the year and even sooner in 2023.

