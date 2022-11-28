Christmas Advent Calendars With Alcoholic Beverages

(CTN News) – Christmas advent calendars is just around the corner! You can put a grown-up spin on a festive childhood tradition with these alcoholic advent calendars, which are a festive way to count down the days leading up to Christmas.

Spirits Advent Calendars – Whiskey Exchange

For the holiday season, the Whisky Exchange has assembled what can only be described as a veritable smorgasbord of spirits. It is certain that every day will bring a pleasant surprise with this diverse collection of 15 spirits, four liqueurs, and six whiskies.

These products feature products from renowned distilleries such as Islay’s Laphroaig, Cognac’s Frapin, and Taiwan’s Kavalan. I don’t know whether it’s just me, but there is something Dickensian about the presentation case; it is a copper piece of art embossed with a deep green color.

In addition to that, it also opens like a book. For the epicurean with broad and discerning tastes, this is the perfect meal. The Whisky Exchange, £175, www.thewhiskyexchange.com

Advent Calendars For The Craft Gin Club

In its calendar, the Craft Gin Club offers a range of 25 gins ranging from the traditional to the avant garde.

As part of the festive packaging, the box features an appropriately Christmassy present-label motif, with seasonal offerings including Tarquin’s Figgy Pudding, Micil Distillery’s Spice Orange, Batch Distillery’s Christmas Cookie, Burleighs’ Mulled, and The Orkney Distillery’s Kirkjuvagr Yuletide Special.

In every bottle you will find a double pour, so you are sure to have a very merry Christmas. £89.95, available from the Craft Gin Club website: www.craftginclub.co.uk

DRAM RUM ADVENT CALENDAR INCLUDES THE DRINKS YOU CAN ENJOY

Various rums from around the world were gathered by the team at Drinks by the Dram to create a set of 24 rums that were wax-sealed and presented in a set of 24.

This collection showcases the wide range of rum available to the consumer, which ranges from unaged to extra old, and from rhum agri cole (which is fermented from sugar cane juice) to spiced and flavored rums. As a result, this is a great opportunity for you to expand your rum palette.

In addition, you will develop a thorough understanding of all of the variety of flavors contained in this single category of Advent Calendars spirits. The price for this item is £149.95, available at drinksbythedram.com

A 12 DAYS OF DISCOVERY ALCOHOLIC Advent Calendars FOR JOHNNIE WALKER

It is true that there are more expensive whiskey advent calendars on the market, as Whiskey Scotland. These calendars Malts of Scotland, which retail for £250, or Drinks by the Dram’s Old and Rare Whisky,

Which retail for £999.95 and includes a cut crystal Glencairn tasting glass, but if you are looking for value for money, you can’t beat this offering from the world’s most popular blended whisky, Johnnie Walker.

Despite only having twelve bottles, it may not look like a typical Advent Calendars, but it is certainly better than having 12 pipers piping away all day. This product is available at malts.com for a price of £34.49

