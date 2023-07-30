(CTN News) – The Texas Rangers acquired three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer in a blockbuster trade with the New York Mets on Saturday night, an all-in move described by an individual familiar with the deal as one of the surprise leaders in the American League West.

Max Scherzer has won ten Cy Young Awards in his career.

In an interview with the Associated Press, the person spoke on the condition of anonymity since no announcement has yet been made regarding the deal.

Aside from Max Scherzer, the Rangers have added another former Met pitcher with Cy Young credentials, two-time Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom, who is currently out with Tommy John elbow surgery and has been sidelined possibly until the end of next season.

The deal, according to multiple reports, nets New York a top prospect from Texas in infielder Luisangel Acua, the younger brother of the Atlanta star Ronald Acua Jr., a top prospect from the state of Texas.

The right-hander agreed to opt in on the final year of his contract in 2024, at a cost of $43 million, according to reports that said the Mets were paying about $35 million of the remaining $58 million on Max Scherzer contract as part of the deal.

A couple of days after sending closer David Robertson to Miami for two minor leaguers, the Mets, one of the biggest disappointments in baseball, unloaded Max Scherzer for two minor leaguers.

The New York Yankees started the 2017 season with the highest payroll in baseball, $353 million, but they started the day 17 games behind Atlanta in the NL East and six and a half games behind the Oakland Athletics in the race for the wild cards.

Despite six consecutive losing seasons, the Texas Rangers have led the American League West for most of the season in the first season of manager Bruce Bochy, a three-time World Series champion.

As the first notable move of the trading season, the Rangers acquired one of the most dominant closers in Kansas City’s history in June in the form of Aroldis Chapman.

The majority of the closing duties have been handled by Will Smith while Chapman continues to serve as a setup player.

In order to ensure that deGrom is not out of the rotation until Max Scherzer contract expires at the end of the season, Texas has bolstered the rotation.

SEE ALSO:

Dalvin Cook Still Interests The Dolphins, According To Mike McDaniel