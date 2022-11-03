Trump Lawyers Claim Clarence Thomas Played a Key Role In Delaying The Certification Of The 2020 Election

(CTN News) – In emails turned over to the House select committee investigating January 6, former President Trump Lawyers described Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas as “key” to Trump’s plan to delay Congress’ certification of President Joe Biden’s victory by suing after the 2020 election.

Another Trump attorney, John Eastman, agreed with the plan in response to that email.

Trump Lawyers attorneys were discussing filing a lawsuit that would “TENTATIVELY” hold that Biden’s electoral votes from Georgia were invalid because of election fraud in their email exchanges.

According to Chese bro, having a Supreme Court case pending would stop the Senate from counting Biden’s electors. Chese bro wrote that Thomas would be “the key here,” because he is assigned to handle emergency cases from the southern part of the country.

Politico first reported the email referencing Thomas. Appeals court is currently hearing Eastman’s appeal to provide the House with the emails. A link to the emails was included in a court filing filed by the House committee on Wednesday morning.

US District Judge David O. Carter previously determined that the emails show evidence of potential criminal activity in Trump’s efforts to reverse his electoral loss.

He concluded that Trump’s team used litigation not to obtain judicial relief but to meddle with congressional proceedings. As Carter explained last month, some of the emails showed evidence that an official proceeding had been obstructed.

Emails show Trump’s lawyers were worried about him making false claims in court

Trump Lawyers were worried he might be prosecuted for a crime if he filed a signed statement asserting false election fraud claims in court, according to newly released emails.

According to Eastman, Trump Lawyers intend to challenge the election results in federal court on December 31, 2020.

Despite notarized assurances that the facts presented in the case were accurate, Trump and his attorneys knew the data used in the case was misleading.

After the 2020 election, Carter said he believed the exchanges were evidence of a fraudulent scheme. Last month, he described these emails in an order, but now they are available in their entirety.

Eastman wrote on December 31, 2020 to two other lawyers that despite the President signing a verification on Dec. 1, he was made aware that some of the allegations and evidence were inaccurate.

The signing of a new verification with that knowledge (and incorporation by reference) would not be accurate. A DA or US Attorney somewhere would no doubt pursue both the President and his lawyers once all the dust settles.”

As the lawyers discussed the verification, Trump Lawyers was returning from a flight and set to consult with Herschmann about signing it, according to another December 31 email from Eastman.

Eastman wrote, “I’ll work with Eric in advance to get it all cleared.”.

Following that, he and other private attorneys discussed changing the verification for Trump to sign. A notary didn’t witness Trump Lawyers signing until after the new year, according to emails.

UPS trip for the president? According to Christopher Gardner, another lawyer.

SEE ALSO:

AMD Analyst Surprised By Weakness In Q3 Earnings: What To Watch